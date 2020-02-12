Advertisement

Charleston, S.C., at war with Mother Nature: how the city is trying to save itself from global warming

Sean Rayford / Getty

For the past hundred years, the sea level in Charleston Harbor has risen by an inch every ten years. Now it rises an inch every two years.

Regardless of their political beliefs, the Charlestonians know that climate change is real. The city is one of the most threatened by global warming in America and provides a preview of what is near to a coastal community near you. The lesson from Charleston is that even if everyone agrees on the problem, it will be difficult, expensive, and endless to find a solution.

Flooding has always been part of life in the low country. Mayor Henry Laurens Pinckney offered a $ 100 gold coin to anyone who could solve the drainage problem in 1837, since much of the peninsula was built on swamps recaptured by the Ashley and Cooper rivers. The holy city continued to flood, and the mayor kept his gold coin.

From 2015, however, a number of hurricanes fundamentally changed the conversation. Not only was Flood Street, which leads through the city’s poorest housing project, under water, but also the charlestonian houses south of Broad, the heart of the city’s historic district, and the houses in the select suburbs. A foot of water in your kitchen, not just once, but three times, is a radicalizing experience. I know that only too well. With $ 300,000 per inhabitant, building houses overnight became a growing industry.

Floods, if not climate change, are the main problem in Charleston. In the past four years, the city’s piano-playing mayor, John Tecklenburg, has been elected and re-elected by convincing voters. It is best equipped to save the city from the emerging seas. And Charleston has even increased his game after years with little progress. There was no other choice: much of Charleston’s tax base, its economy and culture, its soul, is at risk. The cost of saving the place will be enormous; the cost of the withdrawal and thus it is unthinkably lost.

The city made the Dutch not understand their technical expertise, but learn a new way of living with water. New rules have been issued on what and where can be built. It builds a huge system of pumps and tunnels in the city center. It builds and increases the historic bank wall with low battery and buys houses that have been repeatedly flooded and turns them into parks.

The big question remains: Where do you get the money from?

City Hall estimates that flooding will cost $ 2 billion or more – an enormous figure for a city with an annual budget of $ 200 million, more than half the amount spent on public security. And in four years as mayor, Tecklenburg has raised little new money for flooding, except for a few million dollars a year from increasing rainwater fees. Success or failure in the next four years and beyond is measured by his ability to change that.

” How do you eat an elephant? One bite after the other, says the 64-year-old Tecklenburg.

His big bet is to persuade the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to build a barrier around the peninsula. If the study considers the costs to be justified – the final results are still two years away – the city could apply up to 65 percent of the federal funding for the project. At this point, however, it is no more than a bet.

Charleston – actually not a city – can solve its flood crisis on its own: it will need help from counties, states and states. And the city and the region, its leaders and residents will have to make difficult decisions: billions for highways, for example, or billions for floods?

To save themselves, Charleston has to go where the money is: the ever-increasing flood of tourists. There are 8 million of them and 135,000 Charlestonians. You cannot levy enough property taxes to get from here to there. The math just doesn’t work.

But South Carolina’s Tourism Industrial Complex is powerful, and Charleston has always been in conflict with the rest of the state. Most of the state believes Charleston sees itself as better than it. Charleston agrees.

Despite routinely explaining an existential threat to Charleston, early returns were not promising. Tecklenburg’s attempt to allocate some of the current tourism taxes to flood protection instead of using them exclusively for tourism has failed in the legislature. When he proposed a poll tax on cruise passengers last month, a popular idea among residents, the head of the State Ports Authority said there was nothing to discuss.

All of these things and more must happen to save Charleston. Including: The city must convince the legislator that in addition to the current 14 percent sales and hotel tax, a hotel surcharge can be levied for a special flood fund. Hotels that appear on any vacant lot in the city center increase prices for guests every year – and yet they come. The city also has to raise interest rates. Maybe a few of these Ohio visitors stay home. But not many.

According to Mark Wilbert, the city’s chief resilience officer, Charleston can be rescued bitingly. But he’s also a realist. The $ 2 billion (or more) could bring the city through the first two generations of work. But then there is the third and fourth generation and beyond. “I don’t think that will ever be over,” he says.

Steve Bailey writes a column for the Charleston Post and Courier. He can be reached at [email protected]

