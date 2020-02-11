Advertisement

The deadly corona virus does great damage to cruises in Asia where some passengers are stranded on board ships and others are not allowed to leave China.

The Japanese Ministry of Health has confirmed 135 cases of the virus on Carnival’s Diamond Princess, which is docked in Yokohama, Japan. The 3,700 passengers and crew of the ship are expected to remain in quarantine until at least February 19.

Meanwhile, Holland America’s Westerdam is swimming in the Gulf of Thailand, where there are no confirmed cases of the virus. The 2,257 passengers and crew of the ship expected to disembark in Thailand on Thursday, but on Tuesday the Thai authorities announced that the ship was not welcome. Japan, Taiwan and the Philippines also refused to anchor the ship because it stopped in Hong Kong less than two weeks ago.

Here are some questions and answers about the effects of the virus on the cruise industry and its passengers:

How many cruise ships are there in Asia at the moment?

The Cruise Lines International Association, which accounts for around 90% of global cruise capacity, states that around 10 of the 272 member ships are currently in Asia. Only the Diamond Princess has confirmed cases of coronavirus, the association said. Six of the 10 ships have canceled their travel routes for the time being, including Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum of the Seas and MSC’s Splendida.

Have any ships been allowed to skip passengers?

Yes. On Sunday, Dream Cruises announced that passengers could disembark on their World Dream in Hong Kong after screenings failed to test positive for the virus. The ship had arrived in Hong Kong four days earlier. In Italy, more than 6,600 passengers and crew were allowed to disembark from the Costa Smeralda at Carnival on January 31 after it was found that a Chinese passenger had the flu and not the virus.

Coronavirus infections are common on cruise ships in Japan

Do cruise ships prohibit some passengers from boarding?

Yes. The guidelines vary, but generally, cruise lines do not allow passengers or crew members to board if they have visited, left, or passed China, Hong Kong, and Macau airports within a certain period of time [usually 14 or 30 days]. They also do not allow people to go on board when they have been in close contact with someone infected with the virus. Royal Caribbean banned all passengers with passports from China, Hong Kong and Macau, but the company lifted the ban on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Lines continues to prohibit passengers who hold these passports.

Is quarantine the best way to treat a virus outbreak on a cruise?

According to Tara Smith, a professor of infectious diseases at the College of Public Health at Kent State University, a hospital – not a ship – is the best place to quarantine people. The Diamond Princess may have had pollution at the beginning of the quarantine, exposing passengers and crew to further transmission. “I think this happened without much thought about the ramifications of constant transmission within the ship and the mental health of the passengers,” said Smith.

What other precautions do cruise ships take?

Cruise ships measure the temperatures of passengers and crew and have them fill out questionnaires before boarding a ship. According to the MSC, the ships are subjected to thorough cleaning. Royal Caribbean has, according to its own statements, intensified the cleaning of its ships and air filter systems.

Can passengers intercept the virus through the ventilation systems?

Japanese Ministry of Health official Masami Sakoi said the Diamond Princess cabins have separate air-conditioning units, so guests don’t share the same air. “We don’t see air conditioning as the cause of the spread of infection,” he said.

How is the life of the passengers on board these ships?

Christina Kerby, a communications director at a health company in San Francisco, was optimistic in her Twitter posts on board the Westerdam. She says the ship runs spinning classes, magic shows and towel folding demonstrations. However, she regretted that the Filipino crew members could not get off in Manila and see their families as they had hoped. The situation on board the Diamond Princess is darker, as those under quarantine watch officials in Hazmat suits take their fellow travelers with them. Passenger David Abel described the ship as a “floating prison”.

Coronavirus is concerned about international cruise ships

When will cruise operations return to normal?

It is not clear. Royal Caribbean has canceled eight China cruises by March 4. Princess Cruises has canceled twelve cruises until March 20. Holland America announced that it is weighing port restrictions in Asia before deciding on a cruise to leave Yokohama on February 28. Norwegian Cruise Lines has canceled the scheduled cruise on Norwegian Spirit until December 7th. In some cases, cruises are diverted. Norwegian said that a 24-day cruise that will leave South Africa on March 22nd and should end in Singapore will now take 27 days and end in Greece, for example.

How much will this affect cruise companies?

Asia is not yet a major cruise destination. According to the Cruise Lines International Association, around 10% of the cruise ships worldwide should go to Asia this year. This is a slight decrease compared to 2017, compared to 32% in the Caribbean and 28% in Europe and the Mediterranean.

According to UBS analyst Robin Farley, the virus may not have a major impact on cruise bookings outside of Asia. Past experience shows that concerns about viruses tend to remain regional, she said.

However, cruise companies could be harmed by lower passenger numbers from Asia. The association announced that its members expected 4.2 million passengers from Asia this year, which corresponds to 12.5% ​​of all passengers. That would be an increase of 3.4 million in 2016.

But even if passenger numbers in Asia are below expectations in 2020, they can recover quickly. In 2015, a virus outbreak in Korea affected demand for cruises from China. But by 2016, Korea would once again be a top travel destination for Chinese travelers, Farley said.

