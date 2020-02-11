Advertisement

A few months before Gebert tweeted the swastika photo, he appeared on Vaughn’s podcast to, in his words, “defend the movement, defend my friends.” (It should be noted that Vaughn, whose first name is Douglass Mackey was attacked by co-rights holders because he was not adequately right-hand and that Nehlen, the Republican congress candidate, didxxed him not long after the podcast was broadcast, causing Mackey’s life to fall into a downward spiral. Gebert was angry with Vaughn for sow divide under alt-right. He was against fighting. He said more than once that it was important that alto judges “call the Jew,” alto judges to identify Jews who are dangerous to the movement. (Presumably all Jews are dangerous to the movement, but some Jews are especially so.) Said Vaughn Ann Coulter and Tucker Carlson were susceptible to “Zionist propaganda,” with which Gebert seemed to agree, but then Gebert said, “The service that Tucker does on Fox News is indisputably of value to the boomers who sit in their Lazy Boys and watch and let go every night fall bombs. “

At one point in the conversation, Gebert became gloomy. He discussed his double life. He sounded like a quarterback addressing his team – bloody, exhausted. “I take these risks because I have a serious feeling that this country and all the white countries on earth are on a tragedy with damnation, with calamity,” he said. “The only reason I take this risk is that at some point in my life my children or their grandchildren can grow up in a whiter country, or even a real, explicit, white exclusion country.”

In 2018, Gebert’s security clearance – a Top Secret, Sensitive Compartmented Information approval, which gave him access to a range of highly sensitive information within the US government – was reintroduced. “None of these interviewers ever, I would say, was an impressive person, but this was really incredible,” said one of Gebert’s former colleagues. Another former colleague added: “How could you not connect the dots?”

I have often tried to contact Gebert for comments on this story, first by e-mail, then by a phone number that I believed to be, then by his relatives, none of whom responded to my messages. I tried to knock on his door and leave my contact details with a neighbor, all without results.

For years, Gebert took a combination of trains and buses to D.C., went to work, came home, and logged in. He and his wife were model neighbors. They didn’t play loud music. They could be used, in a pinch, for sugar or milk. (“I had Nazi milk,” a neighbor said. “Jesus, to think of that.”) They adhered to the statutes of the homeowners and painted their home in one of the colors in the accent palette approved by Duron Curb Appeal Exterior – in this case, wheat, or perhaps amber white, with forest-green decoration. His neighbors loved him or never met him. But none of the neighbors I spoke to hated him.

Then, on the morning of August 7, 2019, Hatewatch reported that Gebert was the leader of an alt-right cell in Northern Virginia, and that he had posted anti-Semitic comments on white-nationalist forums and had been a guest on a now-defunct podcast called the Fatherland, addressing issues such as white demographic decline and “the subversiveness of girl power”.

Within minutes of publication, “the story was read on most screens in the building,” said a staff member from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It didn’t take long for the story to ping around the world, from one US embassy to another. Regarding the higher ups in the state, there were two very big problems with Gebert as a civil servant. The first was that nobody wanted to work with him. His exposure had made him disgusting and toxic. The second was Russia. Several sources from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs suggested that Gebert’s apparent affinity with Slavic culture, particularly in connection with his white-nationalist tendencies, would be considered problematic.

