ROCHESTER, N.H. >> In the declining hours before the first primary vote in New Hampshire, Democratic presidential candidates today took different approaches to the game of expectation, while trying to move on into what might be an extensive nominative fight.

Bernie Sanders showed the same confidence that he had for last week’s caucuses in Iowa, which ended with a divided decision between the Senator of Vermont and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg from South Bend, Indiana. “If we win here tomorrow, I think we have a road to victory for the Democratic nomination,” Sanders said in Rindge.

Former vice president Joe Biden, once the national leader, ruined expectations amid the prospects of a second consecutive disappointment before the race shifts to more racially diverse states that he believes he can restore his competitive status. “This has just begun,” he told CBS.

The Massachusetts senator, Elizabeth Warren, fell somewhere between those approaches and vowed to make a comeback, but did not predict victory. “Look, I’ve been counted and counted for much of my life,” Warren told reporters. “You will be knocked down. Go back upstairs. “

Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, the biggest surprises of the 2020 competition so far, wanted to expand their rides despite uncertainty about what awaits us for two campaigns with overwhelmingly white bases.

The hassle emphasizes a dangerous point for Democrats as they look for a challenger for President Donald Trump in November. No candidate has yet forged a strong coalition between the racial, ethnic and ideological factions of the party. The situation is further confused by the vote melee in last week’s Iowa caowa causing both Sanders and Buttigieg to claim victory, although neither reached 30% of the vote in a broken field.

Meanwhile, Trump is eager to cast a shadow across the entire Democratic slate as he goes to Manchester for a Monday-night rally to continue his victory and revenge after the Senate votes accusing him of two allegations. Trump lost New Hampshire in 2016 with fewer than 3,000 votes from more than 743,000 cast, and the state is one of several re-election campaigns that thinks it can turn around in November.

The supporters of Trump started to stand in line in New Hampshire on Sunday and the audience only grew despite the freezing, wet weather. The president managed a similar scene in Iowa days before the caucuses, and drew thousands of noisy supporters that contrasted with a lower-than-expected caucus turnout for Democrats.

Against that background, Biden insisted today that he remains well positioned for nomination and to beat Trump in November. He referred to notes from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and the Michigan legislative black caucus that he has received since the caucuses in Iowa. “I still lead nationally,” Biden told CBS, referring to months of national polls. However, it is far from certain that Biden will remain in such a position in the coming weeks.

The fate of Biden could appeal to voters such as Pat Barrick, a 70-year-old independent person who said she once had a steady relationship with Biden, but is now also considering Klobuchar, who ended just behind Biden in Iowa and has since jumped into New Hampshire has seen.

“It matches my values,” said Barrick van Biden. “I just don’t know if he can win.”

Indeed, no Democrats have separated themselves from the pack.

Sanders and Buttigieg want to affect Biden’s claims for national support. But Sanders, a democratic socialist, has little support from the party’s center-left core, and some established figures are openly worried about Sanders leading the ticket in November.

Today, Buttigieg responded to the ambitious ‘Medicare for All’ proposal of the Vermont senator as one of the many plans that are unmanageable for tax purposes.

Describing his own health care proposal as “having paid the virtue” by withdrawing tax cuts from Trump and imposing taxes on companies that pay nothing, Buttigieg said, “While Senator Sanders’ ideals are certainly ideals, I think that most Americans share, at the end of the day we have to explain how we can get from here to there. “

“And there is a gap in his $ 25 trillion proposals, bigger than the entire size of the US economy,” Buttigieg told more than 500 people in Milford.

In a packed Exeter town hall tonight, Klobuchar trumpeted her rising poll numbers and the $ 3 million she has collected online since Friday’s debate. She saved her best jabs, as she often does, for Trump and refused to go to one of the other Democrats.

“He blames Barack Obama. He blames the generals for his orders, “said Klobuchar. “He blames the Federal Reserve head he has appointed. He blames the energy secretary for nominating him. He blames – this is one of my favorites – the entire Kingdom of Denmark. Who does that?”

In the meantime, Warren has shown flashes from a broad coalition of voters, and she has added a relatively new argument in New Hampshire by presenting herself as the candidate who can best unite the party. She wants to cut off pieces of the progressive basis of Sanders and Buttigieg’s core of college-educated voters who are hungry for change. But she and Biden are confronted with a potential money crisis if donors get scared of Tuesday’s results.

Outside of New Hampshire, billionaire Michael Bloomberg continues to plow hundreds of millions of dollars into “Super Tuesday” states on March 3 while skipping the first February four games. Bloomberg’s centrist candidacy largely depends on Biden’s lagging performance and the proposition that neither Buttigieg nor Klobuchar can fill the gap. His campaign today announced new personnel investments in Utah and Colorado, bringing his national footprint to 2,100 employees, with 18 states with at least 40 employees.

Despite the questions the democratic field faces, Ray Buckley, president of New Hampshire, said he remains optimistic about their chances to overthrow Trump and even goes so far as to welcome the president’s visit.

“His ego cannot stand the idea that something is wrong and he is not in the middle of it,” Buckley told reporters. “It has had a counterproductive effect on him before, and I believe it is counterproductive this time.”

