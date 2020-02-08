Meghan
Trainor is preparing for a big 2020. Her third album was released on January 23,
together with her latest single ‘Nice to Meet Ya’, with a verse from Nicki
Minaj. Moreover, she goes on tour with Maroon 5 and they appear on The
Voice UK alongside Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am.
Along the way, Trainor’s husband Daryl Sabara, who became known as a children’s star in Spy Kids, will be her rock. The young couple are head over heels in love and their background story is just as sweet as they are.
Meghan Trainor | Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic
Trainor and Sabara were founded by Chloë Grace Moretz
Sabara
and Trainor started dating one about four years ago
mutual friend introduced them. Their matchmaker, it turned out, was none
other than Chloë Grace
Moretz from The Amityville Horror and The Miseducation of Cameron
Post.
On
The
Late Late Show With James Corden, Moretz told the presenter of the talk show
she introduced because they were both ‘really good friends’ of her.
“I
Meghan, we hung out, she said she really wanted to meet a good guy, “Moretz explained. “I
knew Daryl very well from the moment we played together. And I set them up, and
they are engaged to marry! So I am a real matchmaker. “
In a cover story for Cosmopolitan, Trainor said she did
and Sabara started immediately after Moretz introduced them. And the
chemistry, it seems, was good from the start.
“We went on a double date, bowling and karaoke. He kissed me
on the bowling alley, “Trainor said of her first date with her now husband. “I
told my safety to go outside because I didn’t want to be monitored. “
The singer added that Sabara was the “best kisser ever”.
The couple had a quiet backyard wedding in 2018
Trainor and Sabara started dating in the summer of 2016. Sabara
presented not long afterwards, in 2017, amid Christmas lights on the 24th of Trainor
birthday.
The “Everything
About that bass ”singer wrote one
streaming Instagram post after the romantic proposal that was captured on
video. “I said YESSSS !!!!” she wrote. “For my 24th birthday, the love of me
made life @darylsabara
all my dreams come true. He introduced me under a beautiful tunnel
Christmas lights and surprised me with my family and friends. I’m still in it
shock. I’ve never been so happy! Thanks Daryl, my family and friends for that
which makes me feel like a real princess. “
Exactly one year later
on the day Trainor turned 25, Sabara and his pop star love made it official. She
got
married 100 friends and family in Los Angeles.
Sabara looks like the
type to wear his heart on his sleeve, at least on social media. He often
messages about not getting enough of his wife. “I have the most
beautiful woman! he wrote
shortly after their marriage. “Thank you for making me the happiest man
the world. I love you forever and always.”
In July 2019, the hopeless romantic thanked Trainor for making his life spectacular. “3 years of absolute magic”, he wrote on Instagram. “You were the most incredible girlfriend. You were the nicest fiance. You are the most loving and caring woman a man could ever ask for. Thank you for loving me and making me so happy every day. “
The “Nice to Meet Ya” singer hopes to start a family with Sabara in the future
Now
26 and will celebrate her second wedding anniversary at the end of 2020,
Trainor told The Sun she
hopes to have at least five children with a 27-year-old Sabara.
“Urgh, my ovaries are crying all the time. They are
shout! ”
pop star revealed after she and her husband stumbled across their first year
and said it was “better than they ever thought” and that it was destined to stay
“forever.”
And Trainor does not only hope for one or two children. “I can not
wait because they will all be the best children, “she said. “Oh,
yes, i want a farm. I want all the children in the world, especially with him.
They become the cutest. I mean, everyone saw how cute he was as a child.
Adorable. “