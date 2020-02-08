Advertisement

Meghan

Trainor is preparing for a big 2020. Her third album was released on January 23,

together with her latest single ‘Nice to Meet Ya’, with a verse from Nicki

Minaj. Moreover, she goes on tour with Maroon 5 and they appear on The

Voice UK alongside Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am.

Along the way, Trainor’s husband Daryl Sabara, who became known as a children’s star in Spy Kids, will be her rock. The young couple are head over heels in love and their background story is just as sweet as they are.

Meghan Trainor | Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic

Trainor and Sabara were founded by Chloë Grace Moretz

Sabara

and Trainor started dating one about four years ago

mutual friend introduced them. Their matchmaker, it turned out, was none

other than Chloë Grace

Moretz from The Amityville Horror and The Miseducation of Cameron

Post.

On

The

Late Late Show With James Corden, Moretz told the presenter of the talk show

she introduced because they were both ‘really good friends’ of her.

“I

Meghan, we hung out, she said she really wanted to meet a good guy, “Moretz explained. “I

knew Daryl very well from the moment we played together. And I set them up, and

they are engaged to marry! So I am a real matchmaker. “

In a cover story for Cosmopolitan, Trainor said she did

and Sabara started immediately after Moretz introduced them. And the

chemistry, it seems, was good from the start.

“We went on a double date, bowling and karaoke. He kissed me

on the bowling alley, “Trainor said of her first date with her now husband. “I

told my safety to go outside because I didn’t want to be monitored. “

The singer added that Sabara was the “best kisser ever”.

The couple had a quiet backyard wedding in 2018

Trainor and Sabara started dating in the summer of 2016. Sabara

presented not long afterwards, in 2017, amid Christmas lights on the 24th of Trainor

birthday.

The “Everything

About that bass ”singer wrote one

streaming Instagram post after the romantic proposal that was captured on

video. “I said YESSSS !!!!” she wrote. “For my 24th birthday, the love of me

made life @darylsabara

all my dreams come true. He introduced me under a beautiful tunnel

Christmas lights and surprised me with my family and friends. I’m still in it

shock. I’ve never been so happy! Thanks Daryl, my family and friends for that

which makes me feel like a real princess. “

Exactly one year later

on the day Trainor turned 25, Sabara and his pop star love made it official. She

got

married 100 friends and family in Los Angeles.

Sabara looks like the

type to wear his heart on his sleeve, at least on social media. He often

messages about not getting enough of his wife. “I have the most

beautiful woman! he wrote

shortly after their marriage. “Thank you for making me the happiest man

the world. I love you forever and always.”

In July 2019, the hopeless romantic thanked Trainor for making his life spectacular. “3 years of absolute magic”, he wrote on Instagram. “You were the most incredible girlfriend. You were the nicest fiance. You are the most loving and caring woman a man could ever ask for. Thank you for loving me and making me so happy every day. “

The “Nice to Meet Ya” singer hopes to start a family with Sabara in the future

Now

26 and will celebrate her second wedding anniversary at the end of 2020,

Trainor told The Sun she

hopes to have at least five children with a 27-year-old Sabara.

“Urgh, my ovaries are crying all the time. They are

shout! ”

pop star revealed after she and her husband stumbled across their first year

and said it was “better than they ever thought” and that it was destined to stay

“forever.”

And Trainor does not only hope for one or two children. “I can not

wait because they will all be the best children, “she said. “Oh,

yes, i want a farm. I want all the children in the world, especially with him.

They become the cutest. I mean, everyone saw how cute he was as a child.

Adorable. “

