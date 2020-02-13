(Warning: the following contains BIG spoilers for season 7, episode 14 of Chicago P.D., “Center Mass.”)

With a case focused on Rojas, there is not much time to see the effects of the heartbreaking “I Was Here” in the Chicago P.D episode. Yet we see that Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) are trying to figure out how they feel about losing their baby.

As Squerciati told TV Insider: “There is no happy ending and no tragic ending because a girl got her life and yet my child died.” If Burgess had not entered that motel room, the girl would have died.

Ruzek picks up Burgess from the hospital and tries to do what he can to help, even if it only offers to carry her bag or make her French toast. “You don’t have to pretend that nothing has changed,” she says before sending him to work. “I feel that I need some space.”

Burgess is on leave, but she does come to the office of Voight (Jason Beghe) in the final scene. He tells her that she is a good person to work with as a drug dealer’s girlfriend, but she knows what he is doing. “I appreciate it,” she says. He makes sure she knows there is no rush for her to go back to work.

That, along with Burgess still as numb as she was after learning, she lost the baby, consistent with what Squerciati said we would see progress. “She will become more robotic in the future” when it comes to the track, she gave an example. “You will see that she is pretending to be cured and absolutely not. Voight knows about her and gives her some space, but Ruzek does not understand that for some reason.”

Ruzek also doesn’t really understand how he feels about the loss. “Man is planning, God is smiling,” he tells Platt (Amy Morton) when she controls him. And he admits to Voight that he really has to process it. “I’ve been trying to wrap my head around a child all along, and now I’m trying to wrap my head around without having a child,” he explains. He doesn’t know how he feels.

Will Burgess and Ruzek lean on each other? If they don’t, let’s hope they all talk to someone about what they’re going through.

Chicago P.D., Wednesday, 10/9 c, NBC