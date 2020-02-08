Advertisement

Make a big change – such as learning tango, moving to a new city or going to plants – can be exciting. If you have decided to become a vegetarian, you may be willing to go, willing to reject all bacon-based dishes forever and to embrace a vegetable lifestyle. But a sudden turnaround can put a strain on your body and, last but not least, it is untenable. We have asked nutrition experts for their best tips to become vegetarian so that you can make it work.

As everyone who spends time in dorms at the university will know, being vegetarian, does not guarantee that someone will get all their nutrients. It is perfectly possible to be vegetarian and live on donuts and chips for six months, with occasional lemonade to prevent scurvy. (Yes, I know someone who did this.) To ensure that you fuel your body in the most effective ways, experts tell Bustle, it’s a good idea to know a little about how proteins and other Food sources contribute to your health – and to plan your vegetarianism as a process that will become a sustainable lifestyle, rather than a whim.

Here is the best advice from nutritionists to switch to a vegetarian diet. Some guidelines might surprise you.

1. Take your time

Taking a full coat in vegetarianism may seem tempting, but it can be easier for your system and your meal planning if you do it a little slower. “Do it step by step,” says Rachel Fine, R.D. C.D.N, a registered nutritionist, at Bustle. “Instead of striving for a complete change in your eating routine, consider choosing vegetarian one, two or even three days a week.”

If this is too much for you, or if logistics prove to be difficult, an alternative approach is to focus on one meal at a time. Registered dietitian and nutritionist Kristen Carli R.D. says Bustle: “When you become a vegetarian, it is sometimes best to move slowly, by including a few meatless meals in your week, before you make a 100% transition.” Gradually changing your food can become more sustainable over time than suddenly making a big leap.

2. Replace protein with protein

If you switch to vegetarianism, it’s a good idea to make sure your protein level stays the same after you remove meat. “One of the most common problems I see in my practice is that patients remove the meat from their plates without replacing it with vegetable protein sources,” Carli tells Bustle.

We need proteins to build muscle fibers and other tissue. “Of the 20 amino acids, nine are not produced by the body, so it is essential that they are consumed through the diet,” nutritionist Lisa Richards C.N.C. says Bustle. Many of us get those nine amino acids from meat products, but legumes, nuts, seeds, chickpeas, peanut butter, cashews, and eggs and dairy products are good meatless protein options.

If you see something labeled as a complete protein, it means that it contains all nine amino acids and is a great option for a protein source. Quinoa, amaranth, hemp, soy and chia are all complete proteins.

3. Pay attention to your nutritional needs

A vegetarian diet can be a big change, so it is important that you make sure you get the right food. “The transition to a vegetarian diet is best done with sufficient information about how you can meet your protein and vitamin needs,” says Richards Bustle.

A common problem, says Carli, is that new vegetarians can rely on refined carbohydrates such as mac and cheese or pizza because they are “easier” vegetarian options. These may be tasty, but they may not give you enough nutrition to support your body. Variety can be very useful for your gut, so make sure you are looking for a range of whole grains and legumes to feed your carbohydrate needs. Holistic health expert Jessica Rosen also recommends eating different nuts, seeds, legumes and leafy vegetables. “These foods can help meet your calcium and iron needs when removing animal products from your diet,” she tells Bustle. And it’s a chance to find something new and exciting in the vegetable section.

4. Investigate your motivations

The obligation to eat ‘healthy’ can be counterproductive because it creates prohibition rules, experts tell Bustle. “Any restriction placed on your eating habits risks the development of unsustainable” rules “in the long term,” says Fine. diet makes you feel hungry or malnourished.

Take a good look at your motivation to be a vegetarian, she says. “Instead of completely avoiding any type of food, consider making decisions and making choices about how certain foods make you feel physically, emotionally, and in this case, ethically.”

5. Consider supplements

If you are not sure yet how you can meet your nutritional needs in any way in your exciting new vegetarian diet, supplements can help. B12 is a nutrient that is hard enough for vegetarians to get – and it is necessary to keep your blood cells and nerve cells in top condition. “It is only naturally available through animal sources and is essential for many bodily functions and overall health,” says Richards.

When you change your diet, it’s a good idea to talk to your doctor about which supplements you should take instead of just attacking the aisle with a healthy diet. Too many of some nutrients can be harmful, so it is often useful to get professional advice before you buy one.

Becoming a vegetarian can be a wild ride. However, if you follow some expert advice, there are ways to make sure you get enough nutrition and don’t let many aubergines bought in the fridge rot.

Experts:

Kristen Carli R.D.

Rachel Fine R.D. C.D.N.

Lisa Richards C.N.C.

Jessica Rosen

