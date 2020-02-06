Advertisement

Sometimes it can feel like you’re ready for an Instagram cleanup – and I’m not talking about your own posts. After a while, the messages that you see on your Instagram feed seem dated or even feel irrelevant to your life. When this happens, it’s time to do a little spring cleaning and Instagram has just made it much easier. On February 6, the platform launched a new feature that allows you to organize who you follow on Instagram, based on different categories.

You will find the function in your Next list, which is directly accessible from your profile. Once you get there, you’ll notice that you can sort the accounts you follow into two categories: “Most displayed in feed” (the ones that you see most often when you browse your Instagram) and “Least interaction” (accounts whose you like messages and stories the least). These categories are directly above a general list of all accounts that you follow, which is sorted by default. You can also organize these accounts in order of the date you followed them. In this way you can see who you have followed over time and even throw it back to the first account you have ever followed.

According to Instagram, the company has released the new tool to better connect users with people and things they care about most, taking into account that your preferences, disapproval, and relationships change over time. In the past, It may have been difficult to search your next list and get rid of your own weight. Now you get a clear picture of who you are following, so you can decide if you have invested enough to keep following them.

If you no longer want to keep following someone, you can tap the “Follow” button to change it. Or on the other hand, let’s say you think it’s good to keep following someone, but you’d like to limit how much you see their messages. In that case you can touch the three points by the name of the account and click on Manage notifications or even Mute. In this way you will see fewer messages (or no messages) from that account while avoiding the hardness of an “Unfollow”.

Whether you are tired of seeing that meme account you were following when you were 16 or just want to start limiting your next list to people you really care about, you can regularly maintain the content you want to see daily. A seemingly never-ending tracking list can feel overwhelming, but with this new feature it shouldn’t deter you from weeding through your feed until it looks exactly the way you want it.

