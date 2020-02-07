Advertisement

Hong Kong General Manager Carrie Lam wears a mask after the corona virus outbreak during a press conference in Hong Kong, China. | ANI photo via Reuters

Text Size:

ON-

A +

Hong Kong: The fatal outbreak of the corona virus, which has cornered the Chinese medical community, has also prompted the country’s hospitals to use robots faster than medical assistants.

Advertisement

Telepresence bots that enable remote video communication, patient health monitoring, and secure delivery of medical supplies are becoming more common on the floors of hospitals in urban China. They now act as a safe stopover to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Keenon Robotics Co., a Shanghai-based company, deployed 16 “small peanut” model robots to a Hangzhou hospital after a group of Wuhan travelers in Singapore were quarantined. Siasun Robot and Automation Co. donated seven medical robots and 14 catering robots to the Red Cross in Shenyang on Wednesday to help hospitals fight the virus. This emerges from a media release on the company’s website. Keenon and Siasun did not immediately respond to requests for comments. JD.com Inc. is testing the use of autonomous delivery robots in Wuhan, the company said in a statement. Local media also reported the use of robots in the city’s hospitals, as well as in Guangzhou, Jiangxi, Chengdu, Beijing, Shanghai, and Tianjin.

The rapid spread of the corona virus has burdened provincial hospitals and has helped accelerate the adoption of robots as a solution and turn the devices into medical assistants. These bots support China’s technology-intensive response to the corona virus outbreak, which includes aerial drones and work-from-home apps. The jury is unsure of how effective these coping tactics will be.

China’s rapid expansion of fifth-generation wireless networking in areas around urban hospitals has also led to an increase in 5G-powered medical robots equipped with cameras that enable remote video communication and patient monitoring. This is in contrast to robots like the little peanut, whose main function is to make indoor deliveries.

“Robot technology used in Chinese hospitals is not particularly high, but what also highlights this virus – and it could be the next level of Chinese robots – is the use of medical robots,” said Nikkie Lu, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.

According to a report by ThePaper.cn, China Mobile Ltd. donated this week both the Wuhan Union Hospital and the Tongji Tianyou Hospital each have a 5G robot. On the 5G network, these assistants carry a disinfection tank on board and are used to safely clean hospital areas along a specified route to reduce the risk to medical personnel.

Zhejiang People’s Hospital diagnosed its first coronavirus patient with a 5G robot on Sunday, according to a report from the Hangzhou News Center at the State Council Information Office. Beijing Jishuitan Hospital performed remote surgery on a patient in Shandong Province via China Telecom Corp’s 5G network last June. by.

While it may take a moment or two for patients to overcome the shock of being assisted by a robot rather than a medical professional, bots have already penetrated a growing number of sectors in Chinese society, including nursing homes, restaurants, warehouses, banks and over 200 kindergartens.

Financial services company Huachuang Securities Co. believes there are more robots in China’s immediate future. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, which suggests that domestic robot production rose 15.3% in December, they forecast similarly rapid growth in the current quarter, according to a report published by Finance Sina.

The increasing number of robots used to combat the corona virus has helped accelerate China’s path to the goal it has already set. The country wants to become one of the ten most automated nations in the world by the end of this year. -Bloomberg

Also read: Coronavirus “infodemic” – people who spread fake news about arrested diseases across Asia

ThePrint is now in the telegram. Subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram for the best reports and opinions on politics, governance and more. <noscript><iframe height="1" width="100%"></noscript>

Read the complete message

Advertisement