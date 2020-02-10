Advertisement

The 92nd annual Academy Awards start soon and if you are unable to sit in front of the TV while the ceremony is being broadcast, there are still options for ways to watch.

Whether you’re on the move or looking for live updates, there are plenty of ways to stream the Oscars on your mobile devices, iPads and more. Below we round them all up.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV is an option if you do not have access to ABC and new subscribers have access to content for two weeks before they have to pay fees.

ABC.com

The network on which the Oscars are broadcast also makes the show available online via abc.com.

ABC App

The ABC app is a great alternative for viewers who can’t camp on the television. Stream the festivities while they are being broadcast or after they have finished this way.

Hulu Live TV

ABC is available for viewing via Hulu with the Live TV add-on, if this is part of your subscription. Do not miss the winners of the night by tuning.

AT&T TV now

AT&T members can sign up for TV access with AT&T TV Now, which includes ABC in its channel overview.

Do not miss the awards streaming and broadcast on ABC.

Oscars, Sunday, February 9, 8 / 7c, ABC

