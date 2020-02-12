Advertisement

Since a new corona virus made people sick in the central Chinese city of Wuhan at the end of last year, it has killed over 1,000 people, in China there are two but two. Since the bug named COVID-19 is new, experts are still learning what it looks like and how contagious it is.

So far, over 44,000 of the over 45,000 cases of germs in mainland China have been confirmed, with the province of Hubei – in which Wuhan is located – bearing the brunt of death. The bug has reached more than 25 countries and territories, including the United States, but has not been reported on the continents of Africa or South America, as shown in the Statista infographic below.

It is currently not clear how easily the infection that can cause pneumonia spreads from person to person. Using the data currently available on COVID-19, which is not a lot, different research teams have come to different conclusions for the so-called reproduction number of the error, R0.

This is a method of determining how contagious a disease is by calculating how many new cases an infected person will cause. This is based on a number of factors, including the infectivity of the pathogen itself and variables such as the strength of a person’s immune system. For example, SARS had an R0 value between <1 and 2.75.

A team at Imperial College London in the UK believes that the R0 value of COVID-19 could be between 1.5 and 3.5, while others at the Institute of Automation at the Chinese Academy of Sciences estimate it to be 4.08 to have. Health care teams are currently working to bring the R0 value of COVID-19 below 1, which means that its spread will decrease and eventually die out.

The more cases reported, the more patients treated by healthcare workers, and scientists are studying the virus. Its features are highlighted. This process helps experts present, view, and accept or reject theories about how they are conveyed.

A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine in January that suggested passing it on if a person had not yet shown any symptoms proved to be flawed, although experts still believe that this type of transfer to science could be possible.

Experts currently believe that it has jumped onto humans from animals illegally sold at the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan, as the virus has characteristics of coronaviruses in bats. It was also previously suggested that snakes could be the source.

Paul Hunter, professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia’s Norwich School of Medicine in the UK, however, previously told Newsweek that his source “may never be definitively proven”. He added: “Ideally we want to isolate the virus from feed animals on the market, but it is likely that the infected batch of animals has long since disappeared.”

Countries where COVID-19 has been confirmed.

Statista

According to the World Health Organization, which has declared COVID-19 an internationally worrying public health emergency, the poorly understood virus appears to be spreading between people, similar to MERS (Middle-East Respiratory Syndrome) and SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) )) Viruses.

All three belong to the large coronavirus family of pathogens, which also include milder diseases such as the common cold. As such, COVID-19 appears to be transmitted between people by droplets when a person coughs or sneezes, surfaces are contaminated by them, and by direct contact. Symptoms of the virus, including fever, fatigue, and dry cough, are currently believed to take two to 14 days to appear.

Other details that experts now want to find out are whether it is in the air, whether it can be routed through water pipes in private households and to and from pets.

Last month, a Chinese scientist claimed pets could catch COVID-19 and asked owners to be careful. According to the WHO, however, there is no evidence that pets such as cats and dogs can contract the virus. However, it is always a good idea to wash your hands with soap and water after contact with pets to prevent the spread of potentially dangerous bacteria.

A Chinese woman wears plastic wrap and bags, as well as a protective mask, as she shops in a supermarket in Beijing, China on February 11, 2020.

Kevin Frayer / Getty

The U.N. agency has also debunked the myth that the virus can be spread in letters and parcels from China because corona viruses do not live long on such objects.

At the weekend, health officials in China seemed unsure whether the deadly new corona virus could spread through the air. While the deputy head of the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau said it could potentially transmit aerosols that could keep the virus going for some time, others stressed that this could happen in theory, but there is no concrete evidence to support this allegation. In this way, relatively few diseases spread, including measles and tuberculosis.

Earlier this week, more than 100 residents were evacuated from a Hong Kong home after two people on different floors became sick with the deadly new corona virus, which raised concerns that COVID-19 could spread via lines like SARS.

Ivan Hung, head of the Department of Infectious Diseases at the University of Hong Kong, told CNN that some studies indicate that the virus is in faeces, but it is not yet known whether this could allow it to spread.

How far is a coronavirus vaccine?

Understandably, people are keen to protect themselves from the potentially fatal virus, and some choose to wear face masks. However, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have stated that the general public does not need to use them against coronaviruses because it has not spread to the general public.

Experts have also stressed that most people do not know how to use them properly, and buying masks can put healthcare professionals at the forefront.

To prevent the spread of the disease, the CDC urges the public to follow the usual steps to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses.

This includes washing your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the bathroom, before eating and after coughing, sneezing or sniffing. When sneezing or coughing, cover your mouth with a tissue or elbow and immediately throw away the tissue.

Do not touch eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. Stay home when you are sick and when you are well, avoid the sick. Objects and surfaces should often be cleaned and disinfected with sprays or cloths.

