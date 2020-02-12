Advertisement

Since the Morbius trailer first premiered, both Marvel Cinematic Universe and Sony Spider-Verse fans have tried to deduce where the film fits in the respective cinematic words. Will Morbius be a Sony movie that refers to the Marvel world without influencing the Marvel story? Or will the Sony film relate to and become intertwined with the MCU, and play future Marvel plots with Spider-Man?

Tom Holland as Spider-Man in the MCU | Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images

Starting with the facts, it is clear that Sony is borrowing the vulture from Michael Keaton in the coming episode, but the Spider-Man image on a brick wall in an alley is from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man of yore. This mystery led to confusion about the upcoming episode. If Vulture can appear, why can’t there be a picture of the current, related Spider-Man? Why has the modern web pendulum been omitted, but is clearly referred to by the word “murderer” sprayed over his image in the trailer?

Advertisement

Recent reports indicate that the image of Spider-Man may be an error and not an intentional choice. According to We Got This Covered (WGTC) there may be some changes in the pipeline.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cePz-tk2GIE (/ embed)

How “Spider-Man: Far From Home” is segmented into “Morbius”

As WGTC notes, Spider-Man: Far From Home ends up revealing Spidey’s identity, while Parker is blamed for the murder of Mysterio; so when the word “murderer” on an image of Spidey is stuck on a wall in an alley, it becomes clear that the film will continue the latest episode of Spidey. And, according to WGTC, the Playstation 4 Spidey image will see changes related to the current image of Tom Holland.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fjmhppNxYUo (/ embed)

WGTC stated, relying on an online leaker that “the recording of the Spider-Man poster has been reworked to resemble the Spider-Man: Homecoming costume.” Thus, the outlet claims that the film will take place in the MCU and can impact on the future of both universes. So if Morbius actually takes place in the MCU, how will the film influence the unfolding story of the MCU?

Will “Morbius” set up the Sinister Six in the MCU?

If the relationships between Sony and Kevin Feige remain friendly – despite accusations that Kevin Feige is not thrilled by the mix – Morbius could help lay the foundation for a Sinister Six movie in the MCU that, without Sony movies appearing simultaneously , would probably take much longer to come to fruition.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qLf1UcceDq4 (/ embed)

With Morbius and Vulture in the picture, Venom that already exists in the world of Sony, a possibility for Mysterio’s return and more, the MCU could reach the Sinister Six before losing Tom Holland. Tom Holland has already appeared in five MCU episodes and will probably say goodbye to the franchise in the near future, since six films usually conclude the contract.

Although he may agree with one or two more, it is likely that (if the Sony Morbius movie does well), Feige wants to use the two universes to reach a potential storyline faster while the Netherlands is still close by a grand finale. From now on it seems that Morbius will take place in both universes; The likelihood of the film’s impact on the MCU, however, depends on Kevin Feige’s response to the upcoming episode from Sony.

Advertisement