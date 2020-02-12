Advertisement

DoorDash’s Tony Xu had appeared yesterday at Fortune’s new offices for a fascinating conversation about how his company, past Grubhub and Uber Eats, had become the market share leader in food delivery. The last funding was estimated at $ 12.6 billion.

I noticed a few points from the conversation:

Though viewed as a technology company, it’s not a technology that sets DoorDash apart from its competitors, Xu says. It’s “Operational Excellence … Things that aren’t sexy make a difference if you differentiate yourself in this area … The hard part is not the software.” Although DoorDash grew up in the “flash scaling” decade, until recently it didn’t have the seemingly unrestricted access to capital that allowed Uber and others to pursue a strategy of growth at all costs. “We chose the single economy from day one,” he says, and that is now going to benefit the company as it moves toward profitability. In his view, the “first mover advantage” is a myth. “I’d rather be the last mover.” Purpose is important. From the beginning, Xu’s goal has been to help companies get better. This gives him a head start in working with companies like Walmart, who handle most of their grocery deliveries through DoorDash (although delivery is only a very small part of Walmart’s online grocery deliveries; most orders are picked up by customers while driving in front of stores ). “This company is unique in its founding DNA when it comes to helping companies compete.

Xu has also made a new proposal for our office collection of the best business books: The score takes care of itself: My philosophy of leadership, by Bill Walsh, the late head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. He wouldn’t say one thing: whether DoorDash will go public this year.

More news below. See why Intel CEO Bob Swan sees 2020 as a “record year” for his company.

