The members of SuperM are known as the “Avengers of K-pop” because all members originally debuted in other groups with SM Entertainment. SuperM officially debuted in October 2019. Although some members were already good friends, it is clear that in recent months all members have become close.

On February 6, Glamor posted a video from SuperM that did a friendship test. Through the various exercises, the members of SuperM showed how close they have become.

SuperM | Rich Polk / Getty Images for Capitol Music Group

Taeyong finds the leader of SuperM, Baekhyun, funny

At the start of the video, the members of SuperM were split into groups. Baekhyun and Taeyong were linked, Kai and Mark were partners, and Taemin, Ten and Lucas were placed in a group of three. During the first exercise, members spoke about their friendships.

“The more I got to know him, I realized how funny he was,” Taeyong said about Baekhyun, leader of SuperM.

Baekhyun acknowledged that Taeyong finds him funny.

“First of all, we talked a lot,” said Baekhyun. “And Taeyong laughs at all my jokes. So of course we came closer and became friendlier. “

Baekhyun also spoke of his first impression of Taeyong compared to now.

“And when I saw Taeyong, I wanted to give him strength. That was my first thought. So I made an effort to get closer, “Baekhyun said. “But after I got to know him, I realized that he slept well, ate well and that he was a very smart child.”

Kai sees Mark as his perfect younger brother

Although he debuted in four different groups, Mark is the youngest member of SuperM. During the first friendship exercise, Mark described how much he looked at Kai as an intern.

“Our friendship started long before I even debuted,” Mark said. “I think I saw him for the first time when I was an intern when I first came to Korea. That was just like 2012. I remember seeing him through a glass door in a rehearsal room, dancing and moving around him. And something like that, one of my trainers was like “You have to dance like this.” “”

After talking about their friendships, the members of SuperM hugged each other for a minute. The members then complimented each other.

“Mark, when I think of my ideal younger brother, he would be exactly like you,” said Kai. “You are my ideal brother personified.”

Mark also had a meaningful compliment for Kai and told Kai how caring he is for those in his life.

“… you are the type of person who will protect and care for the people he loves,” Mark said.

Ten, Taemin and Lucas could not stop laughing

There is perhaps nothing better than watching people who care about each other have fun. It makes happiness contagious. During the friendship test with Glamor, that joy came to Taemin, Ten and Lucas. While all three embraced, they couldn’t stop laughing.

“First, we can smell the top of each other’s heads,” Taemin said.

After complimenting each other, they also giggled their way through the following exercise to mirror each other’s dance steps. Yet the three SuperM members sincerely talked about their friendship. When Lucas, Ten and Taemin complimented each other, Lucas brought up the unique way of thinking.

“The way you think is so unique,” said Lucas. “I love the way you think.”

“In addition to music, whether it is drawing or even food, you express your artistic qualities in so many different ways,” said Taemin van Ten.

