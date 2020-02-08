Advertisement

Vehicle in the ICBC scrap yard.

Mike Bell / PNG

Drivers who renew their annual insurance premiums before May 1, 2021 when ICBC switches to fully comprehensive insurance will be reimbursed for the months after that date for which they have already paid the old, higher rate.

Insurance Corp. of B.C. On Thursday, it was announced that premiums would decrease by an average of 20 percent that day. Switching to behavior that is not the fault of the driver means that, in most cases, drivers do not file a lawsuit after an accident to seek compensation. According to the ICBC, the change will save approximately $ 1.5 billion annually.

According to the ICBC, the change also means an average saving of $ 400 on annual driver awards.

A driver who renews on May 1, 2021 or later will receive full savings on their annual policy. Drivers who renew in the year before that date will receive a prorated refund for the months after that date. Your refund will be issued based on your payment method, and drivers of a monthly schedule will see a decrease in these payments, according to the ICBC.

According to the ICBC, refunds will be issued until July 31, 2021.

ICBC has an example on the 2021.icbc.com website that describes a driver named “Maureen” who renewed his annual policy on August 1, 2020. It pays for its insurance cover for tariff 2020 from August 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021.

“After Enhanced Care came into effect on May 1, 2021, Maureen will receive a prorated refund for the difference between the old and new lower rate policies for the remaining three months (May 2021 to July 2021). On average, a three-month refund would be around $ 100, ”said ICBC.

“If she renews her annual policy on August 1, 2021, she will take full advantage of the savings if the new lower rate of improved care is reflected in her annual premium. She will then save around 20 percent of what she is in Paid last year. “

The rate cut will cost around $ 1.7 billion.

ICBC said that much of the money saved under the new system will be used to increase the type and duration of benefits applicants receive, such as visits to chiropractors, massage therapy, and counseling.

New benefits include travel compensation, personal assistance assistants, and school fees. For example, wages lost due to a crash are increased from $ 740 to $ 1,200 per week. Doctors, not ICBC, decide which benefits applicants receive and for how long.

With files from Rob Shaw

[email protected]

twitter.com/nickeagland

