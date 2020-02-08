Advertisement

Mahatma Gandhi led a Satyagraha in 1930 | pixabay

WhatsApp groups, Insta Stories, Twitter trends – when India wants to raise its voice in protest or reinforce the voices of those in need, social media are their best friends. This is also the reason why governments use internet restrictions. But India has a long history of protests, long before the age of retweets and stocks, before cheap data plans and influencers.

ThePrint talks to freedom fighters and emergency activists to find out how.

From horses to bathroom stickers

Dr. G. G. Parikh, a 96-year-old freedom fighter from Mumbai, tells ThePrint that he has heard many stories about how activists mounted horses, went door-to-door to raise awareness of the revolution, and motivate young men and women to rise in 1857 “There was absolutely no way to disseminate information other than orally, and yet Indians came out in large numbers across the country to join the first struggle for independence,” he says.

When Parikh took part in the struggle for freedom, he recalled, it was the charism of the leaders that attracted the masses to various riots. “Everyone just wanted to hear Gandhi and others speak.”

Abhay Mokashi, a professor at the Xavier Institute of Communications in Mumbai, was an active underground worker during the 1975 emergency. He recalls: “The communication channels were closed, but within a day the gossip of Sanjay Gandhi, who beat Indira Gandhi, spread to every house across the country. “Mokashi calls it” the whisper campaign that effectively overthrown Ms. Gandhi’s government. ” Those at the forefront of this information chain knew exactly how to use the power of words to spread information and how wildfire continued, the former journalist said.

But it wasn’t just about communicating, it was also about how to do it within a budget. Nowadays, a cheap data plan means that anyone can amplify everything from their comfortable bed, be it what artists perform in Shaheen Bagh, or the need for lawyers to help arrested demonstrators.

Previously, people had to rely on their own creativity. Lithographed posters were a popular method of raising awareness.

Mokashi would visit Mumbai’s Nagpada district, which was known for lithographic printing. “We would just take a sheet of paper and put some pressure on a litho (stone) and the negative would be printed on paper. It was the cheapest way to print posters. It was like creating a stamp,” he says.

In order not to reveal the posters he printed, the former SFI member Prasad Manjrekar wrote backwards on a paper using a stencil. “It was hard work, but my handwriting was good, so I was always tied up for this work,” he giggles. “I had to write so many protests that the cadres actually kept watch while I was writing, for fear I might run away!”

Mokashi did not use a template for a cyclostyle. The machine had a thin sheet of paper that perforated the contents onto a thicker sheet to form a stencil that could be placed in an ink roller for photocopying. “We would take this thin sheet of paper and put it in the typewriter and make transparent prints on it.”

They later traced the prints with a pen on a thicker sheet of carbon paper – a cleaner, cheaper way to print posters.

A rotating cyclostyle machine | Wikimedia Commons

Mokashi recalls that putting hand-drawn stickers in public bathrooms was another common method. “You had no choice but to read while you were doing business,” he adds.

In order not to arouse suspicion, the demonstrators printed the posters separately. “Printing 400 posters together would have ensured our arrest, so 10-12 of us printed 10-20 posters in different batches from different stationery stores, so no one found out what we were up to.”

During the many riots in Assam, an English lecturer remembers how an organization called Assam Gana-Sangram Parishad provided various social unions with a common platform to guide the movement and disseminate information. Public meetings and newspaper advertisements were used to inform people about the next steps, says the lecturer, who does not want to be named.

“We distributed brochures and cafeteria meetings to convince children to join,” said Manjrekar of how SFI members would approach colleges across Mumbai.

Surendra Manan, a filmmaker from Delhi who organized and participated in workers’ unions, affirmed that mobilization is second only to a particular protest. First, it is about informing people about what the workers’ unions did during the lunch breaks in the canteens.

“We went out in groups in the middle of the night to put posters near the company, tell employees what we were up to, and the bosses didn’t find out what we were up to until the day of the protest.” he says. “One person stuck chewing gum to the wall, another came and quickly stuck the paper.”

“Once a night a policeman caught us, but before he did anything he looked at the poster, read it carefully for a while, turned around and asked us to go,” says Manan. The policeman actually participated in the protest.

Police violence and detentions

If police protests today, if section 144 is imposed or subway stations are closed, people will find out within minutes and move their agitation elsewhere, as seen in Delhi on December 19. And if a protester is arrested or injured by the authorities, mobilizing efforts to reach him is much easier than before, without the internet or phone. Often the family didn’t even know if it was dead or alive.

The English lecturer from Assam took part in the protests in 1979 demanding the detention of illegal immigrants in the state, which ended in 1985 with the signing of the Assam Agreement. He remembers that police officers shot in a godown that killed two or three protesters, causing extreme panic. Several demonstrators from his village went underground, and their families had no idea of ​​their whereabouts or condition.

The lecturer and some of his friends went to the nearby suburbs after dark. “We went to the homes of the relatives of the missing people to see if they had sought refuge from an aunt or an uncle’s house. Once we find some, they give us information about the others and their location. We are all We went from house to house at night and then returned to inform the parents about their children, ”he tells ThePrint.

