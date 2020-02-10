Advertisement

Evacuating 647 Indians from Hubei, the province worst affected by the outbreak of the new coronavirus pneumonia (NCP), was a complex task involving hundreds of unregistered Indians to reassure panicked Indian students of their safety and tough negotiations to deal with the most critical medical emergency in decades with the Chinese authorities.

Beijing diplomats discussed reports of a new influenza infection in central China, shortly after the first death of the novel coronavirus pneumonia (NCP) was reported on January 10.

In the second week of January, officials from the Indian embassy in Beijing wiped the files of registered Indians in Hubei and Wuhan, the provincial capital.

It turned out that hundreds of Indian students had already traveled to India for the Chinese New Year holidays (CNY).

India released its first clue on January 17 for citizens traveling to and from China.

Be careful, take precautions, it said.

The first alarm bells went off in the quiet corridors of the embassy on the evening of January 20 when President Xi Jinping made a public statement about the disease.

“The recent outbreak of novel coronavirus pneumonia in Wuhan and elsewhere must be taken seriously,” said Xi.

It was going to be.

The morning of January 23 was the turning point – Wuhan was locked up with hundreds of stranded Indians.

They had started calling the embassy, ​​wanted to be rescued, and were desperately tweeting in New Delhi to be evacuated.

The embassy recognized that the Indians had to be withdrawn from the city, from the province, which had literally turned into a massive quarantine zone within a few days that no one could access without multiple permits.

Over the next few days, embassy officials worked around the clock to list the Indians in Hubei.

It was not easy since the Indians are not required to register at the embassy or consulate in China.

“We had to add a name to the face and then a passport number. We have notified each person either by email or by phone. We have assured them, ”Ambassador Vikram Misri told HT.

Word of mouth and community groups helped.

At the end of the exercise, the total number of Indians still living in Hubei was estimated at around 680.

The next step was to negotiate with the Chinese government – from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hubei to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Wuhan.

“We first applied to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Especially about the young students and their parents in India, whose natural desire was to see them again in India, ”said Misri.

The State Department eased the process after it became clear that New Delhi wanted the Indians in Hubei back in India, at least those who wanted them.

Then the logistics had to be set up.

Then the task was to coordinate with the university authorities and organize buses for Indians staying in Hubei to take them to Wuhan.

Dozens of buses were rented.

All drivers had to be registered with the Wuhan government to be allowed to travel to different cities, many of which were already blocked.

The embassy sent two diplomats, Deepak Padmakumar and M Balakrishnan, to Wuhan to coordinate the evacuation on February 1-2, which are now in quarantine in New Delhi.

Compared to the first one, the second evacuation process was more complicated since more than 300 Indians from different parts of the province had to be brought to Wuhan.

Up to 15 buses were used to pick up Indians from 15 locations in Hubei, including cities 300 to 350 km away. some had to be brought from Enshi, 520 km away.

In some places in Hubei, the locals forcibly stopped the buses from going to their neighborhood for fear that the infection could spread.

A group of Chinese employees leaned over the phones at the Indian embassy and then spoke to the locals to convince them to let the buses through.

However, at least one Indian missed because the bus could not get through.

“The most important thing was to maintain the integrity of the approval channels,” added Misri.

No tickets for the evacuees were issued at Wuhan Airport, only boarding passes.

India had sent messages to South Asian countries if they wanted their citizens to be evacuated from Hubei and Wuhan.

The Maldives have agreed and seven Maldives have been evacuated from Wuhan along with the Indians.

Misri said the embassy is in contact with the 80 Indian students who are staying in Wuhan.

“We have assured you of all help and will keep you informed of any further developments,” he said.

