Thanks to her eclectic discography, Jennifer Lopez has had an important influence on both pop music and contemporary R&B. What most fans probably don’t know is that she inspired one of the most sustainable rap songs of all time. Here is the story of a man who drove his appreciation for J. Lo to the top of the charts.

Jennifer Lopez posing for a photo on the beach in 1997 | Barry King / Liaison

The story behind one of the most iconic rap songs from the 1990s

“I like big butts and I can’t lie.” There is a text that even people who don’t listen to rap music regularly are aware of. It has been cited several times in films, television series and even other rap numbers.

The line comes from the popular song “Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-A-Lot from 1992. The song became one of the most famous rap songs ever recorded and proved to be the inspiration for many other songs about the derriere. The song celebrates curvaceous women with lines like “So Cosmo says you’re fat / well I don’t agree.”

Sir Mix-a-Lot was partly inspired to write the song because he found that curvy women were not portrayed positively in the media. He told Vulture: “There was one event that really made me think I should do a song about it, which annoyed me. Amy and I were touring a hotel when we saw one of the Spuds MacKenzie ads for Budweiser during the Super Bowl. You would see these girls in the advertisement: each had the shape of a stop sign, with large hair [and] straight up and down bird legs. “

“Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-a-Lot

He added: “There is nothing wrong with that, but I was so fed up with it. Now, when Sir Mix-a-Lot’s girlfriend, Amylia Dorsey-Riva, never said anything about it until she I realized that I was so in favor of her physique, she was an actress, and she started to admit that she lost many parts because of her hourglass figure, and I was sure that many artists felt like they were in their video did not use skinny model women, mainstream America would reject the number. “

How Jennifer Lopez fits into the picture

The other vaulted woman who inspired the song was Jennifer Lopez. According to BET, Sir Mix-A-Lot decided to write the song after seeing Lopez in an episode of the comedy series In Living Color. Lopez was a Fly Girl on In Living Color. Fly Girls were the talented back-up dancers of the show.

When Lopez was a Fly Girl, she wasn’t nearly as famous as she would be. It’s great to think that Lopez influenced popular culture before she became a household name. Sir Mix-a-Lot was inspired by Lopez’s “L.A. face with a booty from Oakland,” a text included in the song.

Jennifer Lopez reads “Baby Got Back”

What does Lopez think of the song? First of all, it is not clear that she is aware that she has inspired it. However, E News reports that she has performed part of the song as a spoken word track for a video for W. Similar to Peter Sellers reading Beatles lyrics at The Goon Show, Lopez did her best to dramatically read the lyrics with a tight face.

Lopez is an icon. Her music has stood the test of time. She has also proven that she doesn’t even have to make music to inspire other artists.

