Advertisement

File photo of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S.R. Jagan Mohan Reddy during a cabinet meeting. | ANI

Text Size:

ON-

A +

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh’s caste policy could be behind Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy Government Suspension Order from Andhra Pradesh IPS Officer A.B. Venkateswara Rao, two experienced IPS officers who are familiar with the developments, said ThePrint.

Advertisement

Rao, an IPS officer from 1989 who is known to be “Man Friday” by former Prime Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, was suspended on Saturday for “serious misconduct” and “direct threat to national security”.

The suspended officer belongs to the Kamma community, whose influence in the state government is said to have been dwarfed since Reddy’s takeover last year. His government has accused Naidu of patronizing the kamma community, which sees the ex-CM as its icon, and resorting to prejudice and cronyism.

According to one of the high-ranking IPS officers, Rao is an “extremely open-minded person” who does not keep his opinion to himself.

“He is driven by a very strong pro-kamma feeling. During Chandrababu Naidu’s time when Reddy caste officers were evicted, officers like Rao were actively promoted, ”said the officer, who did not want to be named.

“As officers, we know that we cannot go beyond certain limits when it comes to showing too much loyalty to a government. He did this in Naidu’s time. What we see now is a result of that,” added the officer added.

In December, the Reddy government suspended IRS official J. Krishna Kishore, a 1990 member of the kamma community, and filed a criminal case against him through the Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Crime Investigation Department (CID). The former CM Naidu subsequently accused Reddy’s government of intimidating officials.

Rao was reportedly on the “hit list” of Andhra Pradesh’s Prime Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking to ThePrint, Andhra Pradesh’s government spokesman Jaswanth Reddy responded to allegations of misconduct against Rao. However, he did not comment on the alleged box angle regarding the arrangement of the suspension.

Also read: Karnataka is annoyed that Andhra makes English the “teaching medium” in his schools

National security threat

The Andhra Pradesh government provided A.B. Venkateswara Rao is suspended for endangering national security by “deliberately disclosing police protocols and procedures to foreign defense companies”.

Rao has been accused of working with Israeli defense contractor RT Inflatables Private Limited with the intention of “placing an order for critical intelligence and surveillance with his son Chetan Sai Krishna.”

According to the order, Krishna, managing director of Akasam Advanced System Pvt Ltd, applied for the RT Inflatables order.

“This is evidence of direct cooperation between the defendant and a foreign defense firm, which is found to be a direct violation of the Code of Ethics and Rule (3) (a) of the 1968 All India Service (Conduct) Rules,” said the Saturday order – which ThePrint accessed – against the officer.

The command said his actions could “critically affect the security situation, as police officers’ use of inferior equipment could put them in a dangerous situation, given access to state secrets and the potential monopoly on future procurement by Andhra Pradesh police officers due to access Inside information ”.

Rao was transferred to Vijayawada. He was also prohibited from leaving the city without government permission.

ThePrint asked Rao for a comment, but there was no response until the release of this report.

Also read: Jagan decides to abolish the Andhra upper house – here’s a look at the importance and function of the council

Rao is not new to the controversy

While its suspension has already resulted in Chandrababu exchanging barbs for Naidu’s TDP and Jagan Reddy’s YSR Congress Party, the former accuses the current regime of taking revenge politically, A.B. Venkateswara Rao’s career at IPS was full of controversy.

In April last year, during the general and state elections in Andhra Pradesh, the Electoral Commission (EC) ordered that he be dismissed as Director General of the Intelligence Service after receiving several complaints from the YSRCP, who was then opposed, to be biased towards the TDP.

The EU’s decision led to a major conflict between the Naidu government and the electoral authority. The former appointed him head of the State Anti-Corruption Office (ACB) shortly after his removal from the EC.

Rao, who was on the YSRCP hit list, could not hold this position for long. The day Reddy came to power, he removed Rao as the ACB chief and ordered him to report to the general administration department.

‘New trend’

While it is common for officers known to be loyal to a regime to hold less prominent posts when the opposition comes to power, the trend to put these officers under suspension is new to Andhra Pradesh, said the IPS officer quoted above.

“Suspension was common in Tamil Nadu, not in Andhra. This is a new and, I may say, dangerous trend, ”said the policeman.

“Well, if the Reddy government loses power, its loyalists will not be spared either … The question is how far you will go to punish,” added the officer.

Also read: The Governor of Andhra Pradesh praises the state government’s 3 capital movement as “historic decision”

ThePrint is now in the telegram. Subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram for the best reports and opinions on politics, governance and more. <noscript><iframe height="1" width="100%"></noscript>

Read the complete message

Advertisement