Advertisement

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal greets people in party center after winning elections in Delhi Photo: Praveen Jain | The pressure

Text Size:

ON-

A +

The history of democracy shows that nationalism and (majority) religion are an unbeatable combination. What light does the Delhi result throw on it?

Advertisement

Let’s expand the argument. If you can use socialism skillfully, this is a titanium cast proposal. Nothing can challenge or hurt it. We have been living this reality since 2014, the Modi Shah era.

This impressed experts on all sides. Arun Shourie had called the BJP, Congress Plus Cow. Another famous friend of mine in Kolkata, who has been closely following the politics of the left for decades, proposes a new version based on the last budget. Well, he says, Narendra Modi is nothing more than Prakash Karat plus CAA.

Now you can see why the BJP has a success record of 92 percent (seat gain in May 2019) over the congress and a lead of 23 percent. When Rahul Gandhi goes temple hopping, it looks like a spectacle, not convincing and worse, defensive. Like to say, I’m Hindu too. This is also the reason why the left died in West Bengal. Then the congressional leaders call for evidence of surgical strikes and balakot, are ambivalent about Article 370, Triple Talaq and Sabarimala, and call modes a “chorus”.

Mamata Banerjee has eliminated her social populism, and unlike them, she is happy to wear the colors of a religion – even hijab – on her feasts and be as nationalistic as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. India’s older parties are either not getting this change or are unwilling to accept this reality.

How a tiny and young party like AAP defies these chances to achieve its second almost clean victory in Delhi within nine months of the Lok Sabha elections in May 2019, after taking a distant third place behind the BJP and Congress Has?

Because while nationalism plus religion and socialism are a murderous combination, none of them is out of reach of one of your rivals. Neither party has copyright on Bharat Mata, Lord Ram, Ram Charit Manas or Socialism / Welfarism / Populism. Watch Kejriwal’s keynote speeches today. There was plenty of Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Vande Mataram, praise for Lord Hanuman and temple visits without pomp and bandobast.

also read: Modi-Shah’s BJP government has failed and is now fighting India’s youth

For months, Kejriwal and his party have been roused for their silence about the JNU (which Rahul Gandhi visited), Jamia Millia, Shaheen Bagh, CAA and other such issues. Also about their teerth yatra-like schemes. Their success is that they have kept their nerve. If they had given in even a bit of this pressure to meet the standards of liberalism / secularism on Twitter, Amit Shah would have sent them not just a box of Mithais, but the entire Halwai store.

They would then have lost both the gods and the nation and let them be the BJP monopoly. Not only did they not do it, Kejriwal himself recited the Hanuman Chalisa on the television news, sounded sincere and convincing, and a bhakt of the Hindu gods and not of the two-part ruling pantheon of today.

If you are a non-bigot, godly Hindu who makes up a very large majority of Hindus, this is a more convincing expression of religiosity and belief than a “Jai Shri Ram” that is threatened or shouted in anger and resentment. In addition, other religions, including Muslims, are not offended. Just as a Muslim cannot be judged on how a Muslim looks, sounds or prays, this is only a reflection of a Hindu who publicly expresses his religiosity. Neither of them sets out a code of conduct for the other and insists that it be followed, under threat of who knows, even nationality.

Regarding nationalism, please remember that the Kejriwal government was one of the first steps to terminate ex-gratia payments to families of soldiers killed on an unprecedented scale in India. It immediately agreed with the BJP government on Article 370, welcomed the surgical strikes and Balakot, and expressed no skepticism about the armed forces’ claims.

For welfare reasons, they developed their own giveaways and, like Narendra Modi and his Ujjwala program, etc., ensured efficient and leak-proof delivery. The combination of nationalism and welfare religion was founded. The main tactical approach was to not attack Modi or the BJP.

The great result of this choice is that the larger Modi Shah method has been played and can be played. Nobody can take modes away from the BJP. At this point, there seems to be no leader anywhere who could question Modi in 2024. But you can certainly deny them exclusivity through their winning formula and make the competition much less one-sided.

also read: Arvind Kejriwal’s start-up AAP is the political unicorn of the decade

ThePrint is now in the telegram. Subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram for the best reports and opinions on politics, governance and more. <noscript><iframe height="1" width="100%"></noscript>

Read the complete message

Advertisement