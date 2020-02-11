Advertisement

It sparkled just as well as the famous Academy Awards itself and now a celebrated royal residence has been unveiled as the starting point for one of the most talked about dresses at this year’s Oscars. The golden dress chosen by actor and entertainer, Billy Porter, for this year’s most important award ceremony was inspired by the Cupola Room at Kensington Palace.

The dress, designed by Giles Deacon, has a golden sunburst body and a full skirt with print that represents the Roman military motifs of the famous palace room. It was worn with golden platform boots from Jimmy Choo. The look has been described by its makers as a game about the concepts of masculinity and extravaganza.

His inspiration, the Cupola Room, received its celebrated appearance in the reign of George I (1714 – 1727). It was designed by William Kent and is described as the most beautifully decorated part of Kensington Palace. It is part of the King’s apartments and Kent would redesign the rest of the state apartments with his own distinctive style after the warm welcome the Cupola Room received.

Winner of the Grammy Award Billy Porter performed at the Oscars, but was just as eager to talk about his couture choices on his Instagram and described the dress as a ‘winged goddess’. Designer Giles Deacon was just as happy with the end result and said the star looked ‘phenomenal’ in the creation known as the Cupola dress. And historic royal palaces, which take care of Kensington, said the outfit was beautiful.

