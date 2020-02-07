Advertisement

A senior editor once told me that any journalism relies on the friendliness of strangers. The words came true when I arrived in Uttar Pradesh in December to report on the protests that followed Parliament’s nod for the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

In a governmental dispute over internet closure amid widespread public protests, it was the generosity of strangers that helped me publish my report in time.

The difficult part

Nineteen people were killed in Uttar Pradesh in protests against the CAA, which many see as discriminatory against Muslims.

It was a Sunday when I, accompanied by experienced news photographer Praveen Jain, left Delhi to go to Uttar Pradesh, where we visited several families affected by the violence – from Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar and Meerut in the west via Lucknow and then Gorakhpur and Varanasi in the east east.

One of the most difficult tasks for a journalist is to speak to families who have just experienced a loss.

As challenging as it is, it is our duty to ensure that victims of such cramps in history are not reduced to sound headlines that represent their deaths as statistics.

Travel through UP

The areas we visited ranged from remote places like Nehtaur in Bijnor to full cities like Meerut and Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. These are the areas most affected by the violence.

At first, many families were reluctant to speak to us. In fact, many closed the doors on our faces and said they would not speak to “godi media”, a nickname reserved for media portals that are subject to the ruling establishment.

Their reluctance was not surprising since the people who were arrested in the first rounds of arrests were still in prison or had just come out. Families fear that talking to the media could provoke police anger.

This became easier with our subsequent stops. Some of our reports had already been published and served as evidence that our work had no bias. They helped us to prove that we were only there to tell their stories without making a judgment.

Get it right, quickly

The mental severity it takes to hide violence cannot be overlooked. When you are in the field, your only goal is to understand the story – to do it correctly and quickly, with due respect for those involved.

You want to work like a well-oiled machine – anything that can slow you down must be thrown out of the system.

This includes not only checking and rechecking facts for correctness, but also spending enough time on the topics of the story to make sure that you are making an honest attempt to understand their situation.

A UPSC aspirant and a young father

Our first stop was Nehtaur in Bijnor, where two men in their twenties were killed in the anti-CAA protests and at least 131 had been arrested.

While it was initially unclear whether they were shot or killed by demonstrators or the police, the Bijnor police later admitted responsibility for the death of Mohammed Suleiman (20), one of the two victims.

Suleiman, 20, was a UPSC aspirant. The other man killed – 21-year-old Anas – was the father of an infant who had completed seven months the day after his death. I spoke to both families about their loss, but I was unable to submit the report for publication immediately. UP protested the Internet in several areas, including Bijnor.

But the friendliness of strangers came to my aid. A kind soul decided to take my bike to the headquarters of a local news station – 20 kilometers outside of Bijnor – which had an internet connection while our car was following.

He had no reason to help us, but he did. The news broadcaster didn’t have to lend us the internet either, but they did. Moments like this stay with you.

A love story, in short

In Lucknow we met the family of 32-year-old Mohammad Wakeel, another victim of the violence.

Wakeel is survived by his wife Shabeena, a Hindu woman who converted to Islam before their wedding a year ago. However, the family did not consider the fact that it was an inter-religious marriage worth mentioning.

Shabeena shows a photo of herself with her late husband Wakeel. | Praveen Jain | The pressure

It wasn’t until I asked her her name that I discovered this – while she was answering “Shabeena”, her sister said “Savita”. The latter then added that she “misses both”.

Photos from after their wedding showed Shabeena wearing the chura – the red bracelets traditionally worn by married Hindu women in northern India. Wakeel, she said, had never prevented her from following a religious practice.

Farewell with dinner and a scarf

Our next stop was Gorakhpur, from where reports of widespread arrests were received. There had been no deaths here, but there was fear among the residents.

Despite all the stress, the people in Gorakhpur were as generous and friendly as the other places we had visited. Our local contact, Kausar Bhai, and his friends took us to dinner (see main picture) after helping us all day. When we parted, he gave us a warm, beautiful scarf from Gorakhpur.

