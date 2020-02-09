Advertisement

The Oscars ceremony is not particularly known as short and powerful. Every year the Academy tries to shorten the ceremony, but it never really works. So although everyone is excited to see which celebrities will surprise us and which films are going to win, it is also extremely important to know how long the 2020 Oscars will be, or, more importantly, when you can go to bed.

A big change this year is that the ceremony will take place earlier than normal, on Sunday 9 February. This year is the earliest time it has ever been in the history of the Academy Awards. Since 2004, the ceremony has been held at the end of February and runs several times until the beginning of March. Before that it took place at the end of March. And although the decision caused a protest because the awards season was shortened, with one big ceremony immediately after another, the change seems exclusive for this year, as the dates for 2021 and 2022 have been postponed to later in February, thanks to other major events that compete for audiences such as the Super Bowl and the Olympic Games.

No matter how long the ceremony lasts, fans should not expect many changes. In 2018, the Academy announced that they were “planning a more globally accessible, three-hour broadcast” for the ceremony. They were particularly concerned about losing viewers on the east coast, where the show constantly ends after 11 p.m. But because the plan didn’t work so well last year – the 2019 Oscars went way beyond three hours (to be precise with 23 minutes) – there is no reason to expect prices to be shorter this year.

Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

So although the Academy is making efforts to reduce the duration, allegedly to protect television ratings, it is very likely that prices will go back a few minutes after three hours. The ceremony is likely to end before the four-hour benchmark, which is rarely exceeded. And it may not be as long as in 2018, when the duration was only seven minutes less than four hours, given the Academy’s genuine concern about the duration as it is. But we must certainly expect that we will pay more than three hours to watch before we learn which film takes the best photo.

