After countless weeks of drama and fighting on The Bachelor, it is finally time for Peter Weber to settle down and focus on his strongest relationships.

Next week he goes to his hometown and meets the families of the last four women: Hannah Ann Sluss, Kelsey Weier, Victoria Fuller and Madison Prewett.

“If tonight goes as I hope it goes, I can certainly fall in love,” says Madison in the promotional clip below.

Read on for everything you need to know about the upcoming four hometown dates, which will be broadcast on ABC on Monday, February 17 at 8 / 7c.

Date of residence of Madison Prewett

Where is her hometown?

The 23-year-old meets Peter in her hometown of Auburn, Alabama, where she currently lives with her family.

What will happen?

On the date, the two spend time in Auburn University’s basketball arena, where her father, Chad Prewett, serves as an assistant coach. Later that evening the couple dines with Madi’s family, including her mother, Tonya Prewett, and sisters Mary and Mallory Kate.

My little dreamer @DewThaPrew is an Auburn graduate! I can’t wait to see what God has in store for you. # Jer29: 11 #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/420RwfI5V1

– Chad Prewett (@coach_prewettAU) 7 May 2018

Hannah Ann’s date of birth

Where is her hometown?

Although Hannah Ann currently lives in Knoxville, Tennessee, Peter goes to Powell, TN to meet her family.

What will happen?

On the date Peter meets the parents of Hannah Ann and her two younger brothers and sisters, Wade and Haley, with whom she is extremely close.

Place of residence of Victoria Fuller

Where is her hometown?

Peter goes to Virginia Beach, Virginia for the date of birth of Victoria.

What will happen?

Based on the promo clip, Peter meets Victoria’s cute puppy, Buxton, but it is unclear who else he will meet while in Virginia Beach.

Date of residence of Kelsey Weier

Where is her hometown?

The 28-year-old’s birthplace takes place in Des Moines, Iowa.

What will happen?

While in Iowa, Peter dinner with Kelsey’s mother, stepfather and sisters Kayla and Kalason. Although she has a complicated relationship with her biological father, Peter does not get the opportunity to meet him.

