In 2017, Rochelle Gutiérrez, a professor of mathematics classes, wrote that “math as white people” works. This spread quickly and led to a strong backlash from hate mail and offensive comments on Gutiérrez’s social media. This soundbite is often cited without context. Here is a context:

“Those who get recognition for doing and developing math and who are considered part of the math community are generally considered white. The school mathematics curriculum, which emphasizes terms such as the Pythagoras and pi theorem, confirms the view that mathematics was largely developed by Greeks and other Europeans. Perhaps more importantly, math works in society with undeserved privileges, just like whiteness. ”

In this sense, at least in the United States, one could say with certainty that math works as white. In this blog I want to ask the question: Can math do something different? Can math be an anti-racist?

Last semester I developed a class called Inequalities: Numbers and Justice that is aimed at non-majors. My students ranged from seniors to high school students. The main subjects ranged from the government to Chinese to IT. It was the second incarnation of a course I had taught years ago in which we rethink the ideas of Gutstein and Peterson’s math: teaching social justice by numbers written at middle school level. In the case of inequalities, my hope was to develop these ideas into a college course.

Over the course of the semester, we examined how terms such as fairness and equality were taken into account from a mathematical and economic perspective. How were these ideas defined and how can they be measured when the definitions are given? We covered topics ranging from statistical abuses to gerrymandering to racial capitalism and climate change. In the end, the students were able to assess the complexity of fairness, the deep inequalities that capitalism creates, and question the notion that math is politically neutral.

Can math, especially beyond the K-12 level, be anti-racist? Are critical mathematics education (application of critical theory to mathematics lessons) and “higher” mathematics (university mathematics and beyond) necessarily opposite? Social justice is a popular term these days, even in mathematical circles. But what does that mean? In a recent volume, Mathematics for Social Justice: Resources for the College Classroom, editors Gizem Karaali and Lily Khadjavi describe the work as part of a “national movement to incorporate material for social justice into math classes”. While the band is an important effort to bring race, gender, class, and power discussions into college math classes, I want more.

Attempts to incorporate social justice into math syllabuses may say more about the teacher’s political inclinations than anything else. At the same time, we have to beware of diversity initiatives in mathematics that simply reproduce another class of scientists who maintain structures of rule and oppression instead of working to reduce the white that math works and really equip students for one World of growing inequality and climate catastrophe. Would it have been better if non-white people developed the atomic bomb? Or the technology to monitor, lock up and deport vulnerable communities?

These small system reforms leave the major problems of capitalism, imperialism and white supremacy intact. As Piper H. wrote in a previous post,

“Most of us don’t have good role models for what a feminist math department would look like. I have this lecture that I give and after that I am often troubled by white men who ask me what they can do about sexism. But they don’t really think about ending sexism. They think about the progress. You would like to know what advantages cis rulers can offer women so that we do not feel so bad, complain so much and contribute to such dark numbers. That is natural, reasonable, but still sexist. “

What would a feminist – an intersectional, anti-racist and class-conscious feminist – math department look like?

Should Mathematics Be Anti-Racist?

Before we go any further, let’s ask ourselves whether math should do the work of social justice. Such questions have been asked in the natural sciences for some time. See the update below.

To be sure, math educators have long and thoroughly thought about how math lessons overlap with issues of race, gender, class, and power, at least since Freire’s pedagogy of the oppressed. Mathematics classes are deeply rooted in politics, and since some would prefer to view abstract mathematics as a vacuum, the social dimension of math classes has far-reaching implications.

But what about the majority of math professors who are trained in math rather than math classes? They are heavily involved in the production of MINT majors (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and the maintenance of power structures in math classrooms and departments of the college. These mathematicians are not hired primarily because of their pedagogical skills, nor at many schools for liberal arts.

There are practical and cultural differences between research math and math classes (let’s allow this binary file for discussion). One could say that math classes take care of the education of math-savvy students, the interplay of oppression, power, and privilege in the context of math classes, especially in K-12 environments; Mathematics is about mathematics as mathematics, often separate from social reality (with the exception of the natural and engineering sciences). Indeed, it is common in my field of number theory that solving famous problems like Fermat’s Last Theorem has no immediate practical use. So simply trying to have abstract and socially engaged math at the same time means having a kind of mathematical double consciousness, and trying to bridge both is a highly non-trivial endeavor.

However, one thing is clear: if mathematics is political (and also racist and gender-specific), we have to be on the side of justice, whatever that may be. In other words, if math can be anti-racist, it should be.

Towards a critical research mathematics

Mathematical educational research has made it clear that mathematics teaching is a highly political act. But what about the content of the math? In other words, what kind of “pure” math could be useful for anti-racist math? Is that the right question at all? Can the abstractions in university mathematics and beyond, for example ideas from category theory, differential geometry or abstract algebra, open up new ways of critically approaching the social?

In Inequalities, we discussed applications of social choice theory, metric geometry and from random walks to Gerrymandering. Part of it follows the work of Moon Duchin’s Metric Geometry and Gerrymandering Group (MGGG) at Tufts and MIT, which is doing exciting work in light of the upcoming 2020 census. We discussed Andrew Hacker’s controversial viewpoint, Is Algebra Necessary, which argues for the replacement of the standard mathematics curriculum with “Citizen Statistics,” which “familiarizes students with the types of numbers that affect our personal and public lives.” describe and delimit “.

We also dealt with fair division, a branch of behavioral economics that was originally studied by mathematicians like Hugo Steinhaus and continues to be of interest to mathematicians. Complicated fair division problems lead to matching problems in graph theory, for example the Gale-Shapley algorithm in the stable marriage problem. The latter was applied to the school choice problem of assigning students to schools described in the module. This is an example of a class of problems that, like in science, construct simplified models of social reality to study.

Another example is the petroleum multiplier, which describes a power law in a model of sexism. The model assumes that men and women are equally sexist, just as the Schelling model of segregation assumes that people are equally (not) racist and simply prefer to be with their own way. One might argue that this approach exposes mathematical laws that force certain phenomena to occur without discussing how external factors could interfere with reality. Could models of social phenomena take into account the complexity of race, gender, class and nation?

I don’t pretend to have the answers to the questions I ask. This small sample offers a handful of opportunities for mathematics, such as an intersectional, anti-racist and class-conscious feminist company. If we agree that math can work as white, we need to ask ourselves morally how math could be different. Its a lot to do. With the power of our combined mathematical creativity, what could we come up with if we dared to introduce ourselves?

Tian An Wong is Visiting Assistant Professor of Mathematics and Statistics at Smith College. Views are personal.

This article was first published on the American Mathematical Society blog.

