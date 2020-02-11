Advertisement

One of the most important advantages of being a member of the royal family is that travel is in principle a necessity, especially for senior royals.

Prince William and Kate Middleton can make many wonderful journeys and we must say that we are a little jealous of the places they have been. Whether it’s a long-awaited visit to New York City or a royal tour through Pakistan, the royal couple have certainly been there.

It is reasonably safe to say that the royal family is traveling in a way that the rest of us cannot even imagine. They have extensive clothing choices and bring people such as hair stylists, makeup artists and personal assistants, not to mention safety.

With trips as rich as this, there is no doubt that it will be quite expensive! Let’s talk about how much money Prince William and Kate Middleton have spent on travel.

Why do William and Kate travel so much?

First, we must make clear why the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge constantly visit different places. Although some journeys are for their personal pleasure, most journeys are business.

Will and Kate’s job is to carry out assignments on behalf of Queen Elizabeth, who clearly cannot be everywhere at the same time. Add to this that her majesty really cut back on traveling at the age of 93, and it means that her grandson and his wife are going to a number of places. A

According to Metro, the main reasons for their travels are that they can meet important figures around the world, discuss important issues, and discuss UK relations with other countries.

William and Kate’s travel habits

It is a well-known fact that the royal family has access to some of the most luxurious private jets in the world, but William and Kate often choose to fly with a commercial airline.

Yahoo! Finance reports that the future king and queen are often seen in first class because they tend to skip the private jet. However, do not expect to sit next to Kate or William somewhere next time, because you are taking certain measures for safety reasons.

When the royal family is on the same flight as the rest of us, we may not see them for more than a fraction of a second because they usually have guards and assistants at all times.

How much do William and Kate spend on traveling?

When William and Kate travel, even as part of their royal duties, they are not exactly looking for the best deals. According to Travel + Leisure, when the Duke and Duchess left Cambridge for their visit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Commonwealth to India and Bhutan, the bill reached nearly $ 130,000. Why so much?

Well, it not only includes flights to and from the main destination, but also charter flights to other places during the trip. Let us also not forget accommodations! Architectural Digest reports that Will and Kate like to stay in some beautiful chic places, such as The Goring Hotel in London, the Taj Tashi in Thimphu, Bhutan and the chic Carlyle Hotel in New York City.

We can only imagine that they enjoy gourmet meals in the best restaurants during their travels, and let’s also take into account that when their children are with them, this entails the costs of 24-hour childcare. With all aspects of Will and Kate’s travel habits, it is really no surprise that they spend such a decent penny when they travel.

