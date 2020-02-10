Advertisement

Bravo’s lower deck is all about the drama experienced by the crew of a ship while operating the rich elite on the open sea, and the spin-off show below deck sailing yacht is no different. As you would expect, the cost of hiring Parsifall III from Below Deck Sailing Yacht is extravagant, and according to returning chef Adam Glick, guests can become quite demanding to earn their money.

It is not surprising that the costs of a one-week holiday on the Parsifall III are well beyond the price level of the average consumer. According to Charter World, Parsifall III costs between € 195,000 and € 225,000 per week to rent, which corresponds to approximately $ 212,859 to $ 245,606 per week. For this hefty sum, guests receive five cabins, a drinking salon and a dining area, a jacuzzi, a swimming platform and much more. The ship itself can apparently hold up to 12 guests and nine crew members and sails in the lower deck sailing yacht around the waters of Corfu, Greece.

Regarding the ship’s specifications, according to Charter World, the Parsifall III is a lush 177-foot sailing yacht made in 2005 by the famous Italian shipyard Perini Navi, with the French designer Remi Tessier designing the interior. Per Adam Glick on E! New’s Pop of the Morning show, a large ship like Parsifall III can easily cost “30, 40, 50 million” to buy; the sails alone can cost $ 300,000 to replace.

“They calculate what the value of the boat is, ten percent of which is your annual maintenance,” Glick said.

Regarding the name of the yacht, it is derived from the Arthurian knight Percival, who is best known as the hero who goes on a long-term journey for the Holy Grail – undoubtedly an analogy intended to make guests feel at Parsifall III to travel lead to the best experience that money can buy.

Bravo

“The (guest) requests become so bizarre,” Glick told E! New’s Pop of the Morning hosts. “For example, we can bring a king-size bag of Skittles and tell us that we can only take the orange off. So now crew members have wasted incredibly valuable time in my galley picking out orange cones.”

In the same episode, Chief Stewardess Jenna MacGillivray said that some guests have even asked her “to put them in … people just want to have a baby.” Although that sounds strange and creepy, MacGillivray also assured everyone that she is not afraid to reject any request “if it is too far”.

“Below deck makes great drama of the nuances of the kind of ‘interior’ service work that is often considered too feminine (and boring) to anchor pop culture stories: event planning, waitress, money laundering and cooking,” writes Pier Dominguez for Buzzfeed. “In the age of millennial burnout – and especially for the younger audience of the channel – it is easy to identify with performing work under constant pressure, hoping to reap rewards depending on the whims of that one percent. “

This is most illustrated at the end of each lower deck episode, when the crew comes together to assess performance and find out how much the guests have tipped on it. If they did well, the rewards can be huge: in a glance at Bravo for undercover yacht, for example, Captain Glenn Shepard tells his crew that a satisfied customer has left them $ 20,000. For a good penny, the rich and privileged can feel like gentlemen of the seas – and we can enjoy watching the sailing yachts that may reap the rewards.

