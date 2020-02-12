Advertisement

Samsung launched its arsenal of devices for 2020 last night. With the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra and Z Flip, Samsung’s 2020 debut is roughly the best the company has to offer this year. The Galaxy S series was a benchmark for the company, and Samsung updated it every year. This year, all weapons with the brand new Snapdragon 865, 16 GB RAM, a good improvement in the camera specifications and much more went up in flames.

That sounds very exciting, but like all of us here, we are sure that you want to know when the devices come to India and how much you might pay for them.

Let’s start with the S20 series.

The Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and the S20 Ultra – all three smartphones are available this time in the variants 4G and 5G. However, it is not certain which market will get which iteration – for example, India’s 5G plans are still emerging. For the U.S. market, the Galaxy S20, S20 + and S20 Ultra models will be available in the U.S. from March 6th at prices starting at $ 999, $ 1199 and $ 1399 for the three models.

According to retailers in India, the Samsung Galaxy S20 should cost around Rs 66,000the S20 Plus could between Rs 73,000 to Rs 74,000The S20 Ultra could put you back Rs 90,000 approximately.

You can view the technical data of the devices here.

Now the very cool Samsung Galazy Z Flip. This smartphone will be launched on February 14 at a price of $ 1,380. When this foldable phone hits the market in India, it could put you back Rs 1.10,000 approximately. Here you can read the technical data of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

That the approximate prices in India are likely to be lower than in the US could be explained by the fact that we may only get the 4G versions of the phones.

Insider sources also said the devices are expected to come to India in the first half of March. So you have time to decide whether you want to replace your older Galaxy phone with these new ones.

