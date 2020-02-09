Advertisement

Winner of the Academy Award Charlize Theron has been a mainstay in Hollywood for decades, but there is still much to learn about the actress born in South Africa. Look ahead how much money the mother of two has collected during her acting career and what the future is for Theron after the Bombshell of 2019.

Theron modeled before landing her first acting role in 1995

In the early days of her career, 44-year-old Theron worked as a model. Only in the 1990s did she start acting. Her debut role on the big screen – a non-speaking part – came in 1995 with the release of Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest, according to IMDb. Theron, who was 20 years old when the film premiered, played a cult member.

She landed other small parts and eventually got more screen time. Theron’s early action points include That Thing You Do! (1996), The Astronaut’s Wife (1999), Mighty Joe Young (1998), The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000), Sweet November (2001) and The Italian Job (2003).

Her rendering of a serial killer earned her an Oscar

Theron has come a long way since her first appearance. In 2004 she won an Academy Award for best actress after her role in Monster, where she portrayed real-life serial killer Aileen Wuornos.

The actress won 30 pounds for the part and thanks to makeup and film magic the criticism that she had been too attractive for the role was stopped when the first set photos of the film were released and Theron looked unrecognizable. The actress not only won an Oscar for her performance, but also took her first (and only) Golden Globe Award home.

Charlize Theron is a producer

Theron is not only an actress, but she is also a producer. Her production company, Denver and Delilah Productions is responsible for numerous films, including Long Shot of 2019 with Theron and Seth Rogen, Brain on Fire (2016), Atomic Blonde (2017), A Private War (2018) and Tully (2018), and most recently Bombshell (2019). The original Netflix series, Mindhunter, whether or not returning for season 3, is also from Denver and Delilah Productions.

She is one of the best-paid actresses in Hollywood

Theron has an estimated net worth of $ 160 million per net celebrity. Since the beginning of 2000, she has steadily earned more money in Hollywood.

According to OK!, Theron reportedly brought $ 10 million home for North Country, making her one of Hollywood’s best-paid actresses in 2006. Ten years later, she earned an estimated $ 16.5 million, according to Forbes.

Charlize Theron visits the 68th annual Cannes film festival on May 14, 2015 | Le Segretain / Getty Images

Her income has continued to rise in recent years. She earned around $ 23 million in 2019, making her the ninth highest-paid actress in Hollywood behind her Bombshell costar, Margot Robbie, and for Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo, Forbes reported in August 2019.

She has a lucrative deal with Dior

In 2004 – the same year that she won her first Oscar and Golden Globe for Monster – Theron signed a deal with Dior to become the face of their J’Adore Dior perfume.

Initially, according to the Hollywood Reporter, a current contract with the brand signed $ 5 million a year for three years. Certainly, because the star status of Theron has grown, so does her salary for the face of J’Adore Dior.

