It wasn’t that people didn’t agree that Parasite was one of the best films of the year and would make one of the best Oscar winners with the best photos of the century. It is that nobody really believed that the Academy could arrange their performance and go for it. In particular a year after Green Book, a winner of the best photo that embodied many of the worst, most congratulating instincts of the Academy, how could anyone expect an Oscar coronation for a South Korean tragicomedy about class warfare?

But somehow it happened anyway. And this week’s Little Gold Men podcast, recorded hours after the ceremony, Mike Hogan, Richard Lawson, Katey Rich, and Joanna Robinson break how it all happened – how the Oscars seem to be constantly ping-pong between exciting, forward-looking winners such as Moonlight and Parasite and more traditional choices such as Green Book and Argo, and why those choices can all come from the same impetus for Academy voters. So many of the Oscar broadcasts seemed designed to apologize to the Oscar nominees – opening the show with people of color such as Janelle Monáe and Billy Porter with Sigourney Weaver, Brie Larson, and Gal Gadot declare on stage that “all women are superheroes”. Then Parasite won and, like K. Austin Collins wrote, made a better future possible. But the voters of the Academy have not changed dramatically in the past year – so what is it? And what on earth does that mean for the next round of the best expectations?

The group also discusses the surprisingly emotional acceptance speeches from Joaquin Phoenix and Brad Pitt, the triumph of Pixar’s Toy Story 4 in the animation race despite the expensive competition from Netflix, the remarkable distribution of prizes among the nominees with the best photos (except The Irishman), and which musical performance stands out even more than on television. There is also plenty to discuss from the Oscars, where Joanna saw a number of A-listers overtake during commercial breaks and the Vanity Fair Oscar party, where Brad was greeted by Kim and Kanye, Florence Pugh hit the dance floor, and Billie Eilish was one of the most requested stars. (View all photos of the party for many, many more star spotting).

Listen above to this week’s Little Gold Men as we send the 2020 Oscars to the history books. The podcast starts next week and then returns on February 27 with – yes, really – 2021 Oscar predictions.

