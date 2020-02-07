Advertisement

We are well into The Bachelor Season 24 and fans are still wondering if Peter Weber and Hannah Brown will end together after their heartbreaking farewell early in the season. Viewers felt the emotions from the Bachelorette alums ooze. But in the end, Weber decided to continue his season when Brown competed to dance – and win – Dancing With the Stars. What does Weber think about Brown, months after filming The Bachelor? It seems that the 28-year-old pilot is still on good terms with his ex.

Peter Weber and Hannah Brown meet again on “The Bachelor”

Peter Weber | Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

After Weber was sent home via The Bachelorette, Brown returned to the ABC reality franchise in The Bachelor premiere. She first appeared on the first night and left Weber stunned when she got out of the limo.

“That was a complete shock,” Weber Cosmopolitan said. “I just stood there a bit and wondered what was going on. When she first opened the door, I didn’t know it was her. “

He continued, “I just remembered looking in and saying,” Well, I know she’s beautiful, “and I didn’t know it was until she got out. She smiled and loved her head a little, and I was like, “Oh my god.” I was completely underground.

Then Brown Weber tried to pin his pilot’s wings back as a symbol of closure.

“I thought that was really cool. She didn’t have to do that. I gave that as a gift, “Weber said. “We had a special bond, and it wasn’t necessary, but I appreciated it. Just that she came over and was part of that first night. Some people might think it was weird and so. But it was special and it meant a lot . “

Peter Weber and Hannah Brown say goodbye to “The Bachelor”

After the limo evening, Brown again appeared in The Bachelor’s Weber season to organize a group date. But then both parties realized that they still had feelings for each other when they had a conversation that Weber claimed that “should never happen.”

“I didn’t know the feelings would come back the way they did, I can promise you,” Weber told BUILD Series on February 4. “I wouldn’t have become the bachelor if I didn’t really think I was in a place where I was over her to give myself to the 30 women I was going to meet. But I am human and not perfect. I had it wrong. I showed up, saw her and everything flowed back. “

Nevertheless, Weber and Brown decided to end their relationship to follow their own path. Weber returned to his participants. Meanwhile, Brown continued with Dancing With the Stars. That said, Weber still believes that Brown would have joined his Bachelor cast if she hadn’t already filmed the reality dance competition.

“I think she would have done that [back to the house],” Weber said. “I think I want to say that. I know that it was pretty strange for me to do that. But that was what I felt at the moment. “

Peter Weber shares what he thinks about Hannah Brown now

Hannah Brown and Peter Weber about “The Bachelor” | John Fleenor / ABC via Getty Images

For the time being, Bachelor Nation fans must watch Weber continue its journey on the ABC reality franchise. Whether he finds love or not, is still in the air. But Weber shared his feelings about Brown after their reunification.

“I respect damn Hannah,” Weber Cosmopolitan said in the interview above. “We had a really serious relationship and we both really took care of each other.”

Weber again noted that his feelings for Brown “surfaced” when she appeared on the group date. “I may have wondered if I really was as much about her as I thought I was,” Weber said.

Anyway, the relationship between Weber and Brown still seems solid. “At the moment I think we are both in a really good place,” he said.

