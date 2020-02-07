Advertisement

Now that everyone has had the chance to absorb the news that Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are no longer senior royals, fans are wondering what they have done and how they are doing in Canada.

The couple announced in a statement via Instagram on January 8, 2020 that they would return as senior royals. Meghan and Harry also stated that they would spend time in North America. Now there are reports on how the Sussex people enjoy life more than 4,000 miles from the royal family. There is more to this, plus the only thing Harry does to miss his friends at home.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Where the Sussexes reside and where they are on house hunting

After their announcement of the bomb was made, Meghan returned to Canada and was reunited with the couple’s son, Archie. In the meantime, Harry was left in the UK for a few days to arrange things with his family and to attend a meeting with the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince Willem.

Since then, the couple and Archie have been staying in a $ 14 million mansion off the Pacific coast of Vancouver Island and are looking for another luxury home in the area on a house hunt.

According to The Sun, the duke and duchess of Sussex look at homes on the water in Kitsilano. One house they are allegedly interested in has 6,900 square feet of living space, spread over four levels with panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean. It also features six bedrooms, five bathrooms, 20-foot beach side walls, and high hedges for privacy. The asking price is $ 35 million.

Vancouver home where Prince Harry and Meghan are staying MARK GOODNOW / AFP via Getty Images

In this way the duke and duchess enjoy a ‘quiet’ life

So now that the dust has settled down a little and the prince and retired actress are out of the spotlight of the royal family, many are wondering what they have been up to lately.

An insider told People that they had exchanged royal life for yoga and nature walks.

“They enjoy a quiet life,” the insider said, adding, “They take long walks, they do yoga and Meghan cooks. They are real homebodies who like to chill with Archie and the dogs. They both love it to be outside and have loved it. ”

Harry sends friends a message at home

Prince Harry | Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Although Harry adapts to life in a country where he has never lived before, he has kept up with his friends in England through a popular messaging app.

“Harry misses his friends of course – everyone would do that. But he’s been in a WhatsApp group with his friends for years, and he’s using it now more than ever to stay in touch and send photos, “a source told The Sun. “The group always shares funny video clips that they also find.”

Although he currently lives on the other side of the pond, the duke does not think it will harm his friendship with his old friends.

The source revealed that “Harry does not think being on the other side of the world means that he will lose contact with the people he has been friends with all his life.”

