Advertisement

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won all five Muslim-dominated constituencies in Delhi with large votes between 53% and 76%, according to data from the Election Commission (EC).

Delhi has five congregation segments in which, according to political parties, more than 40% of Muslims currently live. They are Okhla in the southeast of Delhi, Seelampur and Mustafabad in the northeast of the city and the old Delhi seats of Ballimaran and Matia Mahal.

In four of these five seats, no candidate has won an election since 1993 whose votes were as high as that of the AAP candidates. However, the boundaries of the Delhi assembly and constituencies were redrawn in 2008, so this comparison is not entirely scientific.

Advertisement

See also | AAP defeats Delhi: meet the 8 BJP candidates who opposed the Kejriwal wave and won

AAP candidates Amanatullah Khan in Okhla, Abdul Rehman in Seelampur, Haji Yunus in Mustafabad, Imran Hussain in Ballimaran and Shoaib Iqbal in Matia Mahal won with votes between 53.2% (Mustafabad) and 76% (Matia Mahal). Ballimaran was also the constituency that had the highest turnout of 71.6% in these elections.

Rehman and the five-time MLA Shoaib Iqbal are the new employees of AAP. Khan and Hussain also won their respective seats in the 2015 general election; and Yunus last lost the Mustafabad seat to Jagdish Pradhan of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Pradhan lost its seat on Tuesday, although the BJP increased its vote share by seven percentage points – from 35.3% in 2015 to around 42%. This is also BJP’s best performance in terms of voting in one of the five Muslim-dominated seats.

Of the five Muslim seats, Congress received a 15.6% share in Seelampur, where Mateen Ahmed, a veteran of the great old party, received around 15.6% of the vote. In all other seats, the congress was limited to less than 5% of the vote, as the data suggest.

According to European Commission records, the 2015 Congress held 12% of the votes in Okhla and 21.28% in Seelampur. The party won 31.7% of the votes in Mustafabad, 13.8% in Ballimaran and 26.7% in Matia Mahal.

Mohammad Mustaqeem, 32, a resident of Matia Mahal, said the residents of his region voted to defeat “hate politics”. “Muslims are upset about the type of campaign that the Opposition Party (BJP) has started. People were very excited about the way Muslims were attacked. “

Other voters were also impressed by AAP’s work.

Ateekh Ahmed, a businessman in Ballimaran, said the community voted in favor of the AAP not only to defeat the BJP but also because of the party’s work. “The Muslims in Delhi voted for the development. We voted for the AAP because it did what it promised. “

“The result is not a big surprise. As ordinary people, we always want a government that makes our lives easier … electricity and water bills have dropped. These little things matter to people and that’s why we voted for AAP, ”said Shahzad Ali, a resident of Shaheen Bagh, whose daughter is studying at a state school in Delhi.

Nabi Ansari, a resident of Jamia Nagar in Okhla, said: “National issues cannot dominate local elections. People want cleaner streets and safer houses. In our area there used to be water losses that have decreased drastically. Why wouldn’t people vote for a party that made it possible? “

Praveen Rai, a political analyst at the Center for Studies on Development Societies (CSDS), highlighted several other factors for the consolidation of Muslim voices. Among other things, he counted the BJP campaign, which led to “reverse polarization”, amidst the concerns of Muslims, which was caused by the recently amended citizenship law and the strong demand for civic institutions in most Muslim areas.

“The BJP’s campaign on Hindu-Muslim issues was counterproductive. This only reversed polarization and solidified votes against the BJP in favor of the AAP. The Muslims were already concerned about the CAA. It was clear that any vote for Congress would split voices and benefit the BJP. Second, most Muslim areas need good schools, hospitals, water and sewage connections. People believe that the solution to such civic problems lies with AAP, ”said Rai.

Advertisement