High school cheerleading teams from across Illinois attended this weekend to compete for a state title. Here is a list of suburban teams that have made the top 10 in their divisions. For a complete list of results, visit IHSA.org.

Small team: St. Edward, Elgin, 3 .; Timothy Christian, Elmhurst, 10th.

Middle team: Antiochia, 1 .; Hampshire, 4 .; Grayslake North, 6 .; Johnsburg, 8 .; Vernon Hills, 9th

Large team: Stevenson, 2 .; Jacobs, 5 .; Huntley, 10

Coed team: South Elgin, 1 .; Buffalo Grove, 4 .; Conant, 6 .; Mundelein, 8 .; Fremd, 9 .; Niles North, 10

