Since the death of Kobe Bryant two weeks ago, his homage to his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers in the city shot. There are also in New York, such as Bryant’s reach as an athlete and cultural figure. On Sunday, Spike Lee honored Bryant at the Oscars by wearing a custom Gucci suit in the purple and gold of the Lakers, with Bryant’s jersey number 24 both distributed over the jacket’s lapels and displayed on the back, and a pair of Nike Kobe 9 Elites from 2014. (The two on Lee’s jacket can also be interpreted as a nod to the shirt number of Bryant’s daughter Gianna, who also died that day.) Lee directed the 2009 documentary Kobe Doin ‘Work and Bryant launched his own after his retirement in 2016 entertainment career.

That follow-up chapter quickly reaped the rewards: in 2018, Bryant’s Dear Basketball won an Oscar for the best short animation film. “He beat me,” said Lee, a first winner in 2019, on the red carpet on Sunday.

Later in the night Matthew A. Cherry picked up the thread after winning the same prize as Bryant, two years later, for Hair Love. Cherry was a professional footballer before he started his film career, and dedicated his prize to Bryant and said in his acceptance speech: “May we all have a second act the size of which he was.”

During Billie EilishIn Memoriam, Bryant was the first to appear on the screen.

The tribute to Bryant and his family will continue in the coming weeks in cities and industries. At the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, one team carries 24, the other two.

