It was the most subtle move. Like the Duke of Cambridge struggled to shoot a ball into the net from a borrowed wheelchair, his father, the Prince of Wales skillfully stepped in to offer a helping hand by pushing him close enough so that William could score a goal. With their arms raised in victory, it was hard to say who was happiest, father or son.

The Prince of Wales and his eldest son were on a rare joint engagement with their wives on Tuesday when William gamely agreed to participate in a wheelchair baseball game during a visit to a gym in a Stanford rehabilitation center for ex-military personnel. Much has been made of the relaxed body language between the duke and his father during the engagement. Royal insiders are talking about further joint commitments and collaborations in the pipeline, while the monarchy, with three senior members, is adapting to a more streamlined working model. The engagement was the first time that Charles, William, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duchess of Cambridge have had an official visit together in nine years and the image of the royal top layer that works so closely together reflects Charles’ vision of a new streamlined monarchy.

The visit to Loughborough in northern England yesterday was for a purpose close to the heart of the royals. Both William and Charles are committed to helping veterans, but the timing of the journey is significant and “spoke volumes” about their relationship according to Charles’ biographer Sally Bedell Smith. “One felt a spontaneous warmth between them,” she told Vanity Fair. “Apart from the highly visible bond, there is sufficient evidence that points to closer coordination between Charles and William. Over during the crisis Prince AndrewLast year’s scandals, both the Queen and Prince Charles, made Prince William play an active role in decision-making. That collaboration was also apparent from the conclusion of an agreement with Harry and Meghan to leave their official duties with the royal family. “

With the departure of the Sussexes and Andrew from royal duties, the Cambridges step onto the plate more than ever. Kate was in Northern Ireland and Aberdeen on Wednesday to talk about the 5 big questions across the country, while William attended the 150th anniversary of the Metropolitan and City Police Orphans Fund at St. James’s Palace.

Sources close to the couple say the coming months will be “exceptionally busy” for the couple, with an official trip to Ireland on their travel diary, along with a rumor visit to the bushfire-devastated parts of Australia. “There is a feeling that the family is uniting and presenting a united front and busier than ever. There has definitely been a shift in William’s relationship with his father,” said a family friend. “They are very much a team. With Harry and Meghan abroad, William rests a lot and the word that keeps coming up is “sovereign.” Charles is passionate about sovereignty and how he and his son will be the embodiment of that. I would say that it drives him and what he stands for the most. “

As a young man, William sometimes struggled with the concept of kingship, but nowadays he is a respected statesman in the making and a vital and hard-working ambassador for the queen and the royal family. Sources who know him say that he is ready for the next chapter in his life as he prepares to succeed his father as the next Prince of Wales. “There was a time when Charles was wounded when William refused the chance to take over the Prince’s Trust and I think he was worried about the future, but not now. He has every faith in William and respects and admires the work that he and Catherine do with the Royal Foundation, “the family friend added.

