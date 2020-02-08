Advertisement

Compared to the previous year, this year’s IPO harvest looks like a completely new ball game.

The implosion of WeWork’s IPO at the end of last year was a symbol of growing skepticism about valuable unicorns, which grow at any price and make no profit. However, Uber’s disappointing performance (ABOUT) – Get Report, Lyft (LYFT) – Get report, Slack (JOB) – Get Report and other Silicon Valley favorites in public markets.

Casper – the mattress seller listed on the stock exchange on Thursday – could also fall into the “disappointing” category if there is an indication of an early receipt of its inventory. The stock closed on Friday at below its IPO price of $ 12 per share, and investors critically assessed Casper’s substantial losses and high marketing spending.

“Casper is fake technology – it tries to pretend to be a technology company,” said Duncan Davidson, partner at Bullpen Capital. “In the entire venture community, people focus more on the profitability of their companies. They also focus on getting back to real technology. “

Potential IPO candidates this year could be GitLab, Unity and Snowflake, according to CB Insights. Airbnb, another well-capitalized unicorn recently valued at $ 35 billion, could also go public this year. After the challenging IPOs last year, investors and underwriters are asking companies to review their fundamentals before making their public debuts.

“Public markets have shown that they are unwilling to do risky business with strong negative cash flows,” added Pitchbook analyst Paul Condra. “This will put pressure on venture-backed companies to focus more on the bottom line if they want access to public markets.”

Softbank, which has pumped $ 100 billion into WeWork and other high-risk companies through its $ 100 billion vision fund, has put forward an investment thesis that massive capital infusions “can create a moat,” said Davidson.

“The punch line is that everything it does is bloat,” he added. “Softbank syndrome is over.”

Apart from known mistakes like WeWork, there were several success stories for newly shaped technology stocks in the past year. Smaller, more humble software companies like Zoom (ZM) – Get report and DataDog (Ddog) – Get Report, have seen solid growth since going public last year.

Condra found that in 2019 smaller software and tech companies with understandable profitability paths were doing much better than the unicorn set with cash bleeding.

“I expect successful IPOs (in 2020) to fall into this group again,” he said.

Investors will find out early enough whether companies like Airbnb – which use technology to create a market but are only a controversial technology company – can maintain the $ 35 billion public market cap that they have as a private company. The 12-year-old company announced last year that it would go public sometime in 2020. DoorDash, the app for the delivery of groceries, will go public this year, among other things.

Both Airbnb and DoorDash are said to weigh direct quotes – an unusual type of listing that bypasses investment banks and offers existing stocks to investors rather than subscribing to new ones. Some investors, such as venture capitalist Bill Gurley, have advocated a new “hybrid” direct listing model that companies can use to raise capital if they offer shares directly. However, the hybrid model still has to secure a seal of approval from the SEC.

“(Hybrid Direct Listings) will be tested this year,” added Davidson. “We’ll see a really good class of IPOs in 2021, and 2020 should be better but not bigger. The pipeline is still there.”

