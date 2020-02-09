Advertisement

Tennessee Vols head coach, Jeremy Pruitt, had to make several coaching staff movements this season.

Linebackers coach Kevin Sherrer left for the New York Giants and the back coach David Johnson was reunited with Mike Norvell in the state of Florida.

Whenever a head coach has a number of staff openings, this is a possibility to upgrade the coaching staff.

That’s what Pruitt did every time he had an opening (for example last year with Tee Martin, Derrick Ansley and Jim Chaney).

And he did it again this time.

To replace Johnson, Prutt hired former Vols who drove Jay Graham away from Texas A&M.

Pruitt then moved tight ends coach Brian Niedermeyer inside linebackers and promoted Joe Osovet to a role in the field who coached tight ends.

Another step that Pruitt made was allegedly hiring Chip Long as an analyst.

All of these movements make Tennessee better – especially when it comes to recruitment.

The Graham track record speaks for itself. Jimbo Fisher kept him with his staff between two different schools for seven seasons – that doesn’t happen if Fisher doesn’t believe that Graham is an elite position coach / recruiter. Hiring Graham gives the Vols a much sought-after ace recruiter in North Carolina (the home state of Graham).

By moving Osovet to a field role, Tennessee gets a recruiter who can help the Vols make much progress in the northeast. Osovet has many connections in the Mid-Atlantic. The new tight-end coach from Tennessee already uses those connections. Osovet recently visited 2021 four-star offensive tackle Nolan Rucci in Pennsylvania.

What about Memphis?

One of the biggest concerns about losing David Johnson was the extremely important Memphis connection that he offered.

The Vols had great success in Memphis during the recruitment period of 2020 (with five players from the area). Much of that success was undoubtedly due to Johnson.

With Johnson gone, who helps the recruits of Memphis countries?

A coach does not necessarily have to be connected to Memphis to properly recruit the area, but it certainly helps to be familiar with the schools in the area. Those relationships have been built up over a period of time and are important.

That is where Chip Long comes into play.

Spent a year as the offensive coordinator at Memphis in 2016 (along with David Johnson), before dragging three seasons to Notre Dame.

Although Long will not be a recruiter on the Tennessee road, he can still use his Memphis connections to help land recruits for the Vols.

Sometimes you only need a coach to get you in. The man could be tall if needed for Tennessee.

In the past two years, Pruitt had a number of opportunities to improve the Vols.

He nailed it every time.

Featured image via Kim Klement-VS TODAY Sports

