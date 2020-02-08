Advertisement

Half of the superstar twin duo of Tia and Tamera Mowry, Tia has enjoyed her individual acting success since her breakthrough in the CW series, The Game. Between murder as a mother and wife, the actress continued her role as a leading lady. She even found time to sign up for a reboot of her popular 90s show with Tamera in Sister Sister.

Tia Mowry 2020 | Manny Carabel / Getty Images

But both reboots from her most famous shows are now in pause. Tia recently spoke about her disappointment about the status of the revival of each show.

Tia and Tamera announce a restart of “Sister Sister”

Sister Sister premiered in 1994. The storyline was about twins, Tia Landry and Tamera Campbell, who were divorced at birth and accidentally reunited 14 years after reunification in a department store in a clothing center. Their single parents moved in together to raise them.

After struggling in the first season, the series found its basis and ran six successful seasons. Despite the cancellation, it ran in syndication on various networks, including Disney Channel, ABC Family, Up and Fuse.

The show was popular during the original series and during syndication. Fans begged for several years to restart with his stars, Tia and Tamera Mowry, and finally confirmed in 2019 that a reboot was probably in the making. But the show’s progress stopped unexpectedly.

“The Game” is currently restarting after interruption due to creative differences

After seven years without a recurring role, Tia landed her next lead role in the UPN sitcom, The Game. The series followed the life of a fictional football team from San Diego and the women who worked behind the scenes to keep their men on top of their game.

A spin-off from the popular UPN show Girlfriends, the show ran for three seasons on The CW before it was canceled. Fans were furious and felt that the cancellation was due to the network that eliminated all series for an African-American audience. BET picked up the sitcom in 2011 and it went on for six more seasons.

Fans were enthusiastic when the show’s creator – along with some of his stars – announced that the show would return for the second time at the end of 2019. But just a few weeks later, the idea of ​​a reboot was shot down after Deadline announced that the CW decided to aginst as a reboot due to creative differences.

The Game cast 2006 | M. Caulfield / WireImage for The WB Television Network

According to the report, the maker Mara Broc Akil had the idea to change the landscape from San Diego, California to Baltimore, MD – and to focus on retired players and women training newcomers in the game. The network rejected the new spin and released the reboot.

Tia Mowry comments on the disappointment about restarting “The Game” and “Sister Sister”

Pending the production of both reboots from its popular earlier sitcoms, Mowry worked on other projects. She played a leading role in the original Netflix series Family Reunion, starring Loretta Divine. The series is now in its second season with the third season underway.

Tia and Tamera Morwy 1995 | Tim Roney / Getty Images

Although she was successful with Family Reunion, Mowry was enthusiastic about the new opportunities that her Netflix show offered, but she is not convinced that the reboots are in the dark.

“So many people ask this question. We tried, “she said during a performance at The Tamron Hall Show – as reported by Madame Noire. “We tried to do it, but some rights and the like stood in the way. Legalities is why. It makes me sad and we even tried to restart the game and that is not happening now. “

The audience was just as disappointed as Mowry, but she insisted on trying and apologized for the performance. She hopes that the shows can reappear at a later date.

