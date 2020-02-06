Advertisement

Apple has designed the MacBook as an effective productivity tool

MacBook users have a wealth of shortcuts that help them work faster and better

Some of these do not even require the use of a mouse or trackpad

Users who want to learn how to work faster on their MacBook need to know how to use the help menu using the keyboard. It is simple and allows users to do things faster and without the help of a mouse. Here’s how to do it, according to Cult or Mac.

First a primer

The help menu is a very useful tool that all MacBook users must master. The launch gives users access to a search box that can be used to find various tips in the MacBook’s Help files. This also allows users to search for different menu items and commands, such as exporting files, printing documents, and so on.

Although the help menu can be maximized with the help of a mouse, it can be used very well with only a keyboard.

Now how to use it

Users do not need to know many things to use the help menu. Users can access the help menu by pressing the “Command” button plus the “?” To push. The menu should open after pressing these buttons.

Once the menu is opened, users can easily press up or down to navigate through the list of menu items. Those who know what they want to open or do can type the name of the app or task to gain access. Highlight the menu item and press Return to execute that menu command or launch that app.

More shortcuts

By typing certain letters in the search box, options that begin with that letter appear. For example, if you type “p,” the menu items change to tasks or commands that begin with that letter: “Preferences,” “Preview,” “Print,” “Paste,” and so forth appear as menu items that users can use select. .

This can also be done in certain apps. Those who tend to use a certain app probably know a specific assignment that they often use. Those who forget where the command is located can simply click “Command +?” Press and type the name of the command to find a selection of commands with the same name. Navigating to the desired command and pressing Return executes it.

