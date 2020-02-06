Advertisement

The Rolling Stones have announced that the band will tour the United States and Canada on the No Filter Tour 2020. Below you will learn how to register for pre-sale and buy tickets. You can also find the dates and locations of the Rolling Stones tour in the United States and Canada.

The No Filter tour started two tours, one in September 2017 and one in May 2018, which traveled through Europe and the UK. The Rolling Stones were due to appear in the U.S. in April 2019, but the tour was postponed for two months as Mick Jagger underwent heart surgery.

Now the Rolling Stones have announced that the No Filter Tour will continue from May to July 2020 in the United States and Canada.

Mick Jagger said in a statement: “It is always a pleasure to return to North America and play for some of the greatest and greatest viewers in the world!”

Keith Richards said in another statement: “We had the best time on the street last summer and we’re ready to do it again!”

Rolling Stones Tour 2020 pre-sale

Register for the Rolling Stones Tour 2020 pre-sale on Tuesday, February 11th, before 9:00 a.m. EST to receive an access code by 11:00 a.m. This code gives you early access to pre-sales that begin on February 12th at 10:00 AM EST and end for 36 hours.

The pre-sale code will automatically be sent to members of the Rolling Stones official mailing list. Add the email address “[email protected]” to your mailing list to ensure that the email is not sent to your spam folder.

General Sale tickets will be available starting Friday, February 14th.

Ticket prices for the 2020 No Filter Tour have not yet been announced, but tickets for the tour canceled last year were sold in the secondary market for hundreds of dollars.

Rolling Stones 2020 tour dates and locations

May 8 – San Diego, CA at SDCCU Stadium

May 12 – Vancouver, BC at BC Square

May 16 – Minneapolis, MN at US Bank Stadium

May 20 – Nashville, TN at Nissan Stadium

May 24 – Austin, TX on the Circuit of The Americas

May 29 – Dallas, TX at Cotton Bowl Stadium

June 6 – Buffalo, NY at New Era Field

June 10 – Detroit, MI at Ford Field

June 14 – Louisville, KY at Cardinal Stadium

June 19 – Cleveland, OH at FirstEnergy Stadium

June 23 – Pittsburgh, PA at Heinz Field

June 27 – St. Louis, MO at The Dome at America’s Center

July 1 – Charlotte, NC at Bank of America Stadium

July 5 – Tampa, FL at Raymond James Stadium

July 9 – Atlanta, GA at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The Rolling Stones on the No Filter Tour in Paris in October 2017.

Dave J Hogan / Getty

