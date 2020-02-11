Advertisement

It may be a bit cold January, but this is the season to make plans for the summer holidays and book festivals. Line-ups and tickets come through thick and fast, including the British Summertime (BST) Festival, where Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone and Taylor Swift have been announced as headliners. But what else do you need to know about the festival?

When and where is BST Festival 2020?

BST Festival 2020 takes place in Hyde Park, London, during two weekends with six concert days. They are on July 3-5 and July 10-12.

Who are the headliners at BST Festival 2020?

British Summer Time has already announced a number of headliners for the other dates of the festival and are selling tickets as hotcakes. The main act for every day is the latest performance on The Great Oak Stage.

Rapper Post Malone, known for its unique mix of hip hop, pop and kick, will be headliner on 2 July. The younger artist has been nominated for six Grammies and was put in the spotlight with his debut album Stoney.

Twice BRIT winners Little Mix are the headliners for Saturday July 4 before hip-hop icon Kendrick Lamar takes center stage the next day. Lamar won the prestigious Pulitzer Prize in music in 2018, making him the first non-jazz or classical artist to do that. In addition, he won no less than 13 Grammies and six Billboard Music Awards – to name just a few.

Thomas Cooper / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

The legendary rock band Pearl Jam from Seattle is headliner on Friday, July 10. Pearl Jam has sold more than 85 million albums worldwide and is part of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, so it’s no wonder their BST performance is already sold out.

Taylor Swift will eventually record the main stage on 11 July. Summer is a busy time for the Lover singer, who tours throughout Europe, the US and South America in June and July.

Who else is playing at BST Festival 2020?

Little Mix is ​​accompanied by special guests Rita Ora, Kesha and Zara Larsson on their BST day. Next to the line-up with Lamar on July 5 is James Blake, who is back with a fourth studio album Assume Form (one of the best albums of the year of the Guardian). Brittany Howard, from the award-winning band Alabama Shakes, is also going to Hyde Park on July 5.

The Pixies and White Reaper will join Pearl Jam on July 10, but Taylor’s special guests have yet to be announced … note this space.

NBC / NBCUniversal / Getty images

How to buy tickets for BST Festival 2020

Tickets for July 4, July 5, and July 11 are now available at AXS or Festicket. (Note: general admission tickets are already out before July 11, but other tickets are underway.)

There is sad news for Pearl Jam fans, because those tickets are already completely sold out. But keep an eye on the news about resale.

Mark February 14 in your diary to see Post Malone on July 2. Tickets are sold to the general public that day at 9 a.m. (American Express cardholders may receive tickets a little earlier on 11 February).

