Valentine’s Day highlights every relationship, especially if yours seems to be changing and you are not sure where you and your partner are romantically standing. Many couples reach their breaking point while other pairs exchange flowers and kisses, so Bustle bustled clinical psychologist Dr. Caroline Fleck to figure out how to deal with a threatening break around Valentine’s Day. We’ve all heard those stories about people who quit their partners in the days before Valentine’s Day, but is it actually more thoughtful to break things down after the holidays?

No matter how you put an end to Valentine’s Day, Fleck says you can avoid being one complicated situation worse if you lead with honesty and respect. Earlier is better than later. “We tend to overestimate our ability to fake interest as we proceed,” says Fleck, adding that “[your partner] is probably subtle and not-so-subtle changes in [your] behavior and experience [a lot] of stress when trying to determine whether they ‘read too much in things’, or whether their instincts are correct. “

If you look back on a relationship before the breakup, you will probably see all the classic warning signs that the person who started the breakup has mentally checked out weeks or months before. In other words, we are not very good at hiding our feelings.

“Putting parting often has more to do with us that we don’t want to feel [terrible people] than with our partners, “says Fleck. In most cases it is most considerate and responsible to tell your partner when you realize that you are no longer in love or no longer involved. The more time you spend playing the role of a dedicated partner, the more time your partner wastes and respects. But Fleck says a “one-size-fits-all” approach does not exist.

According to Fleck, it is more about honoring the friendship between you and your partner, even if the romantic element has expired. “If your partner [every] year lives before Valentine’s Day, has recently suffered a loss, or is socially humiliated to show a deer for a planned event, consider postponing it until after the [holiday],” says Fleck. “If it feels like a betrayal of the relationship that you have built up and perhaps hopes to maintain, take it seriously and choose timing that honors the culture of your relationship.”

If all else fails, Fleck suggests putting yourself in the shoes of your partner and thinking about what you want. For example, if you were broken if your partner gave you a romantic Valentine’s Day, filled your heart with joy and ended things the next day, you might want to be ahead and break it off once you know it’s over. But if you were devastated to spend the vacation freshly wounded by the breakup, thereafter honor the friendship and wait until afterwards Valentine’s Day.

Separating always hurts, especially if it is not mutual. But leave honesty and empathy for your partner pointing the way will allow you to get through the breakup in the most humane way possible. Valentine’s Day is only one day, so the fear that disappoints someone does not stand in the way of the respect they deserve.

Experts:

Caroline Fleck PhD student, clinical psychologist and additional clinical instructor at Stanford University

