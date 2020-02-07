Advertisement

If you love Netflix but can’t play against the terrifying fright of trailers of random movies and TV shows while you scroll, your nightmare is finally over. After you have taken into account user feedback, you can disable the autoplay function for previews with Netflix. And don’t worry, turning the switch is not nearly as difficult as choosing something to look at.

On Thursday, February 6, Netflix responded to a Twitter user offering his kingdom in exchange for an answer to the eternal question of how autoplay previews can stop. Well, Netflix actually responded, tweeting: “Some people find this feature useful. Others not so much. We’ve heard the feedback loud and clear – members can now determine if they see autoplay examples on Netflix.” The streamer closed the tweet with a link to a step-by-step guide to disabling the feature.

To prevent trailers from being played automatically, users must first log in to their Netflix account via a web browser. After logging in, select “manage profiles” from the drop-down menu in the upper right corner and then select the profile that you want to update (each profile must manually disable the feature, which is good news like the people in your account, such as the position). From there, simply turn off the option that says, “examples of automatic playback while browsing on all devices”. Now you can browse through the huge Netflix library in a blissful silence.

Once you’ve stopped playing those annoying previews, you can further manage your Netflix viewing experience by also turning off episode autoplay. Although the streamer called out the option to prevent the next episode of a series being played back long ago in 2014, it seems that some users only recently discovered that that was possible. If you do not want Netflix to be started immediately in the next episode of The Witcher, follow the same steps as described above and then disable “automatic playback of the next episode in a series on all devices”.

Netflix’s abundance of display options can overwhelm some fans, but options behind the scenes can only enhance the streaming experience for everyone. Especially if these options allow you to navigate through the home screen without feeling that you are playing the world’s loudest Minesweeper game.

