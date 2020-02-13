The Pokémon Home app allows trainers to save their Pokémon from older games and transfer them to the latest games on the Nintendo Switch.

However, Pokémon Home offers much more than its 3DS counterpart, Pokémon Bank. There are challenges, and even gift Pokémon, that trainers can earn when they complete certain tasks.

Some of these gift Pokémon are only available in the mobile version of Pokémon Home, while others can come from either the mobile or the switch version of the app. To get this Pokémon, press the bottom button to bring up the menu, then select “Mystery Gift”. Tap the “Gift Box” to receive the Pokémon.

Here are all the Pokémon gifts that Pokémon Home Trainers can get:

Note: This list will be updated with all new gift Pokémon that will be distributed in the future.

Pokemon Company / NewsGeek

CHARMANDER / BULBASAUR / SQUIRTLE

These three starter Pokémon from the Kanto region can only be given as gifts via the mobile version of Pokémon Home.

This is the easiest gift Pokémon you can get from the new app. All you have to do is open the app and Grand Oak – the new Pokémon Home professor – gives you the choice between Bulbasaur, Charmander or Squirtle.

The special thing about these three Pokémon is that they come with their hidden abilities. Charmander and his hidden ability are already available in sword and shield. So if you want something new, we recommend Bulbasaur or Squirtle.

Bulbasaur’s hidden ability is chlorophyll, which increases the speed of the Pokémon when exposed to intense sunlight. Squirtle’s hidden ability is rainbow, which at the end of each round restores a little of the Pokémon’s health when it rains.

EEVEE

Eevee can also only be obtained from the mobile version of Pokémon Home. To get this Normal Pokémon, trainers must take a single monster from the Wonder Box.

This gift is only active one month after activating the app on your mobile device. So don’t take too much time to use it.

Gift Eevee starts at level 5 with adaptability and these attacks: helping hand, tackle, growl, tail whip.

ROTOM

Rotom is one of the most popular Pokémon in battle, and Pokémon Home offers trainers the opportunity to catch one of their own.

In order to receive the Ghost and Electric type Pokémon, trainers must have a deposited GTS Pokémon taken. This is only possible in the mobile version of Pokémon Home. Like Eevee, this gift is only active one month after activation.

Rotom comes to level 5 trainers with the following attacks: Thunder Shock, Astonish and Double Team.

Pichu

Pichu, the baby version of Pikachu, is available as a gift when players using the mobile version of Pokémon Home pass a challenge and receive a sticker and insert it into their profile. As with the last two gift Pokémon, trainers only have one month to get this Pokémon after activation.

To change your profile, go to the “Your Room” tab and tap your account name. Then tap the blank background to place wallpapers and stickers on it. Save the changes and you will receive a Pichu in your gift box.

PIKACHU

Similar to the Kanto Starter Pokémon, Pikachu is available in both versions of Pokémon Home. Just install the app on one of the two platforms and the electric rat is yours.

Pokémon Home can be downloaded for free on Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android devices.