Since January, the spread of a new corona virus from Wuhan, China, has given people around the world extra precautions to protect themselves against the disease. The outbreak now meets the criteria for a public health emergency and is concerned about the ultimate devastation that the virus will cause.

Although the virus has been detected in 24 countries since 11 February, the largest concentration of the outbreak remains in the country of origin, as the disease toll in China is approaching nearly 43,000 confirmed cases and 1,018 deaths. In an attempt to control the outbreak, residents of Wuhan are in quarantine, which has limited their ability to get fresh food and other necessities and resources.

There are only 13 confirmed cases in all US, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which means that the threat of infection is not currently a emergency situation. On Monday, Governor Cuomo announced that there are no confirmed cases of corona virus in New York. According to The New York Times, basic flu is more a threat to New Yorkers than to the corona virus with 57,000 cases of flu reported throughout the state and number. Being aware of the threat level, the severity of the disease and the actual condition of the coronavirus outbreak, versus yielding to anxiety behavior is a personal responsibility that must be taken seriously.

You want to make an effort to help people affected by the corona virus by donating your time, energy and resources to relief efforts. Here is a list of organizations that are currently accepting help, sources for responsible and reliable information about the state of the outbreak, and other ways to make a difference:

1. Prevent incorrect information

When a global crisis occurs and a constant stream of information is transmitted and embedded in our consciousness, it is easy to accidentally record false or misleading information. If we are not diligent to stay up-to-date with actual reporting, or if we rely on unofficial sources, we run the risk of not only disseminating inaccurate information, but also promoting xenophobic mentalities. The New York Times has a live vertical update for coronavirus information that you can regularly check for reliable and accurate information, and CNN offers live reporting of coronavirus news, in addition to a daily summary report.

Part of the responsible display of information is the avoidance of behaviors that promote unnecessary precautions terrifying behavior. The US is not currently in a state of emergency, so wearing face masks in public not only sends a message of unnecessary fear, but also uses a valuable resource needed for people who work with people who are sick and who can get better appreciated in China. What’s more, there is currently a face mask shortage and the CDC maintains that wearing a face mask will really do nothing unless you are a doctor and interact with potentially ill patients.

Send support messages

Nearly 50 million people who are either infected with coronavirus or at risk of becoming infected are locked up, quarantined by their family and friends. You can send these people messages of support and love through social media so that they can see that positivity and hope are being sent in their direction. According to the BBC: “Stay strong Wuhan!” or “Continue with Wuhan” are sentences that are welcomed locally.

Donate to an organization that supports public health

When an outbreak occurs, it is the public health organizations that can contribute resources and finances to the right places in the most efficient way. As we do not yet know the extent of the toll or have an idea of ​​how resources can be used most efficiently, US organizations usually do not coordinate special assistance yet. Donating to the Public Health Institution or Save the Children helps them to support the cause when needed.

Be responsible

One of the most important ways to help the people affected by coronavirus is to contribute to controlling the spread of the outbreak. The more people are affected, the fewer resources there are to go around. Maintaining your own health is one of the most responsible things you can do. According to the CDC, the best way to defend yourself against getting sick is coronavirus is to wash your hands regularly (especially after you have been to public places) for at least 20 seconds with an alcohol-based soap, to stay at home when you feel empty and to prevent your eyes, nose and touch mouth with unwashed hands. If you have recently traveled to China and think you are ill from the corona virus, call a doctor immediately and do not touch or interact with others until you are instructed on the best way to be seen. Showing up at a local hospital or clinic can put other patients at risk, so speak to your doctor on the phone and follow their directions.

If you become symptomatic, remember that people in the US are becoming exponentially more sick due to seasonal flu or colds, both of which have very similar symptoms to coronavirus infection. So stay informed, follow the protocol and call your doctor if you feel sick, just to be sure.

