Q: A few years ago I planted a lot of daffodil bulbs around my garden. They came every spring and bloomed like crazy before resting for the rest of the year. However, last spring I saw a lot of healthy green leaves, but no flowers. How can I make it bloom again?

ON: If your daffodils are otherwise healthy, it may be time to dig them up and share them. Root trapping tightens her style!

If the plants are already out of slack, let them leaf and grow for the season. As soon as the leaves dry out and wither, you can carefully lift the roots out of the ground with a digging fork.

Remove any large clods of earth and break apart the root structure. You can usually see where to separate the parts. These subdivisions can be given away or replanted.

Q: I had a beautiful English ivy inside, but now it looks like it’s going to die. I watered it regularly, but the leaves look dull and there are fine straps around the leaves and stems. What happens and can I do something to save my plant?

ON: Spider mites are a common pest of houseplants, especially in dry climates. They are very small and multiply quickly, so a small infestation almost overnight can become a big problem.

Spider mites thrive in dry, dusty conditions. So make sure your plant is not water stressed. Remove all affected leaves and / or branches and remove fallen leaves from the bottom of the pot. Use a spray bottle filled with distilled water to lightly spray the plant once or twice a day.

Avoid using broad-spectrum insecticides, as they damage predatory insects that feed on mites. If the mites reappear, treatment with insecticidal soap or horticultural oil should fix the problem.

Q: I found some strange looking brown structures in my garden. They are about a centimeter long, a quarter centimeter wide and did not appear until the end of last autumn. Some stick to my clay flower pots, others to my outside walls. What are they and should i get rid of them?

ON: These are cases of praying mantis eggs. They can be found on vertical surfaces in protected locations around the garden.

In late autumn, the female praying mantis will mate with the much smaller male and eat it, though not necessarily in that order.

In an impressive but terrible mating ritual, the male fertilizes the female’s eggs while it is being eaten. Sometimes he can initiate mating after his head is torn off and eaten.

Praying mantises are not considered useful predators because they eat both good and bad insects. Some larger praying mantises even feed on lizards, rodents and small birds.

I prefer to leave them alone because they are fascinating insects and eat enough pest insects to be useful.

Also keep in mind that an unfortunate male praying mantis has lost his head to make this egg sack possible. So have some respect!

Do you have any questions about gardening? Email to [email protected]

Are you looking for more garden tips? Find out how to contact the Master Gardener program near you here.

Los Angeles County

[email protected]; 626-586-1988; http://celosangeles.ucanr.edu/UC_Master_Gardener_Program/

Orange County

[email protected]; 949-809-9760; http://mgorange.ucanr.edu/

Riverside County

[email protected]; 951-683-6491 extension 231; https://ucanr.edu/sites/RiversideMG/

San Bernardino county

[email protected]; 909-387-2182; http://mgsb.ucanr.edu/