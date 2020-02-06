Advertisement

How to see an NBA All-Star game design

Doug Pensinger / Getty

On Thursday evening, the NBA’s all-star game captains, Lebron James from the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks, will convene their teams.

The 69th edition of the NBA’s all-star game will be played over a weekend from February 14-16 at the United Center in Chicago. Previously, the game captains, starters, and game reserves were announced, but tonight, the teams will be officially formulated.

How to watch

The design starts at 7 p.m. ET and will be featured on TNT in a special 2020 NBA All-Star Draft presented by Jordan Brand. Fans with a cable subscription can also view the draft on TNTDrama.com, but must log in to their cable provider to view the stream.

Fans can also stream the event on various live streaming services such as Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV and Sling TV.

How design works

To meet the 12 man list, James and Antetokounmpo will pull players in two separate rounds regardless of a player’s conference affiliation. The eight starters are drawn in the first round and the 14 reserves in the second round. Since James received the most fan votes for the game, he gets the first selection of the first round (starter), and Antetokounmpo has the first selection of the second round (reserves).

James and Antetokounmpo alternate their draft picks in each of the two rounds until all players are selected and meet the 12 man list.

Pool of players

James and Antetokounmpo were awarded the title of captain because they received the most fan votes. The starters (first round) and the reserves (second round) are listed below.

Eastern Conference (starter)

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors

Kemba Walker, Boston Celtics

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Western Conference (starters)

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

James Harden, Houston Rockets

Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

Eastern Conference (reserves)

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers

Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Western Conference (reserves)

Russell Westbrook, Houston Rockets

Damian Lillard, Portland pioneer

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Chris Paul, Oklahoma City Thunder

Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans

The design for the NBA All-Star game started in 2018 when the league decided to change the format of the game from a classic showdown at the East versus West conference so that the captains would choose the players regardless of the Conference membership of a player. In addition to this change, the league added another new aspect for 2020 to honor former NBA legend Kobe Bryant after his recent death.

The changes to this year’s game are as follows:

Each of the first three quarters, which last 12 minutes, starts with a score of 0-0. The first three quarters will receive $ 100,000 a quarter as a donation to a Chicago charity selected by the team’s captains.

At the end of the third quarter, the results of each quarter are summarized and form the basis for the fourth quarter. At the beginning of the fourth quarter, the music box was turned off and a target score was set by adding 24 points to the leading team’s accumulated score, a tribute to one of Bryant’s shirt numbers. For example, if the leading team out of the first three quarters of 100 has a total score, the target score becomes 124 and the first team to achieve this score wins the game.

In addition to the $ 100,000 per quarter, the winner of the entire game will receive an additional $ 200,000 for the Chicago charity of his choice.

The NBA all-star game will end at 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 16. ET.

