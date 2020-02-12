Advertisement

Pokémon Homeis finally live and with it you can transfer your Pokémon from previous generations into your sword and shield games.

Of course there are restrictions on what can be transferred, but at the moment Pokémon Home will replace the Pokémon Bank as each trainer prefers to keep his partners for future generations.

If you want to transfer your Pokémon from previous games or from the Pokémon bank to Pokémon Home, you will find everything you need to know here.

Advertisement

Pokemon Company

HOW TO TRANSFER POKEMON TO THE BANK

Transferring Pokémon to the Pokémon Bank (3DS) is easy. You normally need a paid subscription, but the app on your Nintendo 3DS is free for 30 days after installation. Trainers should use this time to transfer their Pokémon from previous generations for safe keeping in Pokémon Home.

Choose “Use Pokémon Bank” Select the game you are using Move the Pokémon up from the bottom screen Select X to save your progress

If you want to use the Pokémon Transporter feature to bring older Pokémon to the Bank app, you need to do the following:

Download Pokémon Bank Download Poké Transporter from Nintendo eShop (search for Pokémon) or open the Pokémon Bank app and click “Download Poke Transporter”. Poke Transporter occupies 218 blocks on your Nintendo 3DS. Open Poké Transporter and you will be asked which game you want to use. Once you have red, blue or yellow on your 3DS, you can choose one of them. Select “Use this game”. It should be noted that Pokémon cannot return after being transported. If you have a faulty Pokémon like Mew, it will be removed from the transfer box. This is how Poké Transporter works: Instead of taking Pokémon individually like the Pokémon Bank, an entire box is transported out of your game. As soon as you have selected the box to be transported, it will be sent to the Pokémon Bank. Open the Pokémon Bank and select the “Use Pokémon Bank” option. Move the box on the upper screen to the left of Box 1 to get to the transport box. From there you can move the Pokémon individually into your sun or moon game. Press X to save and your Pokémon will be transferred.

HOW TO TRANSFER POKEMON FROM THE BANK HOME

There are a few things you need to do to transfer Pokémon from Pokémon Bank to Pokémon Home. First, make sure you download the app to your mobile device (iOS / Android) and update the latest version of Bank on your 3DS.

You also need to buy a premium pass (paid) to transfer Pokémon from the bank to your home.

Then do the following to transfer Pokémon from the bank to Home:

Open the Pokémon Bank and select “Move Pokémon to Pokémon HOME” Agree to acknowledge that Pokémon transferred from the bank to HOME cannot be undone Select all the boxes you want to transfer from the bank and press the Y button when you are done Pokémon Bank asks for a 16-digit code that you need to access in Pokémon Home Select “Options” in your Pokémon Home app and “Move Pokémon” under “Account”. Choose “Start Moving!” to confirm that Pokémon transferred in this way cannot be undone Choose “Done!” twice Select “Display Moving Key!” – NOTE You only have three minutes to enter the code Enter the moving button in Pokémon Bank (3DS) and select OK Pokémon Bank and Pokémon Home connect and after a few seconds the process is complete

It is easier to transfer from Pokémon Bank on the 3DS to Home on the Switch.

Once both the bank and home are connected to the same Nintendo account, players can select “Move” from the Home main menu. Choose “Begin Move” Choose “Done!” Select “Move to Pokémon Home” in Pokémon Home (3DS) Select “Begin” and then the boxes of Pokémon you want to move and press Y When you’re ready to enter a moving key, select “Display” Enter Moving Key from Pokémon Home (Switch) into Pokémon Bank (3DS) and press OK to start the process

HOW TO TRANSFER POKEMON FROM HOME TO SWORD AND SHIELD

To transfer Pokémon from the Home app to Sword and Shield, you must first download the app from Nintendo eShop.

After you’ve set up your Pokémon Home app and linked it to a Nintendo Account, the Switch version will ask if you have set it up on your mobile device. Select “Yes” and it will automatically connect to the same Nintendo account.

The switch app then asks whether you want to transfer all Pokémon to the boxes unchanged or whether you want to place them manually in the switch version. After the transfer, two options are available in the main menu, the Pokémon you deposited and a Pokédex. Select “Pokémon” for this process. Select the game you want to connect to Pokémon Home. Here you have only the choice between sword, shield, let’s go Pikachu and let’s go Eevee. Choose your game and choose “Yes” to connect On the next screen, your Pokémon Home Pokémon are shown on the left and the Switch Fields on the right. Select Pokémon manually and transfer it from left to right or vice versa Note: Pokémon that are not in your game will have an icon indicating that they cannot yet be transferred. When you’re done, choose the plus sign to exit the program and “Save changes and exit”.

What do you think about the Pokémon Home app so far? Let us know in the comments.

Advertisement