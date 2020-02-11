Advertisement

Valentine’s Day is less than a week away and Instagram helps you to make this holiday extra festive with a number of super cute VR-themes with a love theme. I mean, can you even celebrate VDay without heart-shaped freckles? I didn’t think so. And although you may have seen them everywhere in your feed, you may not know how to use Valentine’s Day AR filters on Instagram. All you need is Instagram, your face and your Valentine’s Day spirit.

You can see various AR filters floating around in the run-up to and on Valentine’s Day. If you come across someone who you really like about someone’s story, just tap the name of the filter in the top left corner of the screen. Once you do this, you will see options for the filter at the bottom of the screen. These options include “Try out” and “Save for later” so that you can use the filter immediately or wait later if you are in a more post-worthy mood. You also have the option to send the filter to another user so that you can share the love of VDay with your friends and followers.

Another way to use these filters is to look up the creators’ Instagram profiles and then try the filter from their page. Look under the smiley icon that represents the Custom Filters tab. Here you see a list of their filters and then select the VDay filters that you want to try.

If you need help getting started, here’s a list of Valentine’s Day AR filters that you can try on Instagram.

1. “Heart Love” by @aksinyakc

This filter really helps you to get into the Vday spirit because it drops hearts around you. Send the message that you “fall” for someone or even that you are just filled with love. Anyway, this shouts “Happy Valentine’s Day”.

2. “Kiss Me” by @kendramishell

This filter is super cute and not that subtle at all. The kiss-me lollipops can be a nice VDay decoration for a face or a message to your loved one to let them know that you really want them to kiss you.

3. “Kissy BB” by @lucii_ferr

If you like the Bratz-pop voluptuous lip aesthetic from around 2001, this filter is exactly what you are looking for. When you use it, your followers will know that you are all for the sexy side of VDay and you are not afraid to show it.

4. “Heart Freckles” by @danielroaart

These subtle, light pink heart-shaped freckles are the perfect accessories for your VDay selfies. They are small and cute and still manage to show off your festive side. They can even inspire your next makeup look.

5. “Masks Of Love” by @anonamister

If you go for the illusion that you are a participant in a dating show from the 90s, this might be the perfect filter for you. With this AR filter you can place your face in a floating heart against a black screen. It is dramatic, it is funny and it is super suitable for VDay.

6. “U Make Me Blush” By @claire_most

I have seen many people use AR filters with different designs across their cheek and nose area, and this follows the trend perfectly. With the title “You let me blush,” the filter tells your loved one to make your hearts blush, and if that’s not in the spirit of Valentine’s Day, I don’t know what it is.

7. “Internet Love” by @ wrld.space

If you want to send a simple hint to your Instagram crush, this filter lets them know that you want some quick action on the internet. Although I hope you crush someone who is already following you (unless it is one of the Hemsworths, I fully support it).

8. “Sparkle Heart” by @isabellequinn

Valentine’s Day is the perfect time for theatrices, right? Well, this filter fits the bill. With raining sequins and bouncing hearts, it is just as festive as they come. Whether you choose this filter or play with a few others, you can show your followers that you are bursting with love on Valentine’s Day.

